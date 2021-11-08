Around the NFL

Browns officially place WR Odell Beckham on waivers 

Published: Nov 08, 2021 at 04:54 PM
Grant Gordon

The ink is signed and the divorce is final.

The Cleveland Browns officially placed wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ on waivers Monday, per multiple reporters in Cleveland.

Other NFL teams can now claim Beckham and the remaining $7.25 million on his contract through Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Should Beckham go unclaimed, he would become a free agent.

Beckham and the Browns finalized a settlement on Saturday for the wideout's release and Monday's official trip to waivers. The settlement allowed Beckham to be released as he wanted and allowed the Browns to get some salary cap and cash savings.

The official parting of ways comes after a tumultuous week in which Beckham and the Browns agreed to part ways on Friday in the aftermath of Beckham's father leading a social media push to get him out of Cleveland and the receiver being excused from team practices.

Now the wait begins to see if a new team claims OBJ or if he'll hit the free-agent market on Tuesday afternoon.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: Jets in no hurry to bring Zach Wilson back until QB is healthy

It's looking like Mike White could get another start for the Jets. First-round rookie Zach Wilson continues to work his way back from a knee injury that knocked him out the past two weeks. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that the Jets won't rush Wilson back unless he's 100 percent.
news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) day-to-day as Panthers consider options at QB

Following an MRI on his shoulder Monday, Panthers QB Sam Darnold is considered day-to-day.
news

Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

The Raiders are parting ways with another recent first-rounder. CB ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ is being released, Tom Pelissero reports. The move comes on the heels of multiple troubling, off-field incidents surfacing that involve the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Russell Wilson is back. The Seahawks' star QB was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury. 
news

Bears activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

Chicago will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. The Bears activated running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ from injured reserve.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to be limited in practice after suffering low-ankle sprain vs. Bills

﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ will bask in the glow of his second career victory in the trainers' room this week. The rookie QB suffered a low-ankle sprain in Jacksonville's win over Buffalo and will be limited in practice, Ian Rapoport reports. X-rays on Lawrence's ankle were negative and he showed little structural issues.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 8

Arizona will have to lean on ﻿James Conner﻿ out of the backfield for at least the next three weeks. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain and is likely to land on injured reserve.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals blowing out 49ers with backups: 'No matter who's playing ... they show up'

The Cardinals were without Kyler Murray, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, A.J. Green and J.J. Watt, and lost ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ and ﻿Justin Pugh﻿ in the first quarter versus the 49ers. Arizona blew out San Francisco anyway.
news

A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Ramsey's extracurricular 'dirty stuff': 'He has my number if he wants to see me'

Both A.J. Brown and Jalen Ramsey received unsportsmanlike taunting penalties in the second quarter, which came after Ramsey was flagged for unnecessary roughness following an interception intended for Brown in the first quarter.
news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick calls Cowboys' early fourth-down attempts 'disrespectful'

The Cowboys attempted two fourth-down plays on the game's first two drives while in Denver territory. The Broncos stonewalled Dallas each time, setting the tone for a 30-16 beatdown of the Cowboys.
news

Panthers' Haason Reddick: Mac Jones made 'dirty play' twisting Brian Burns' ankle

Replays showed that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones grabbed Panthers DE Brian Burns' foot and continued to hold on as the pass rusher attempted to get to a loose ball. 
