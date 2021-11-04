Browns excuse WR Odell Beckham from second consecutive practice

Another day comes with another ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ excused absence.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday morning that OBJ would be excused from practice, per a source informed of the decision.

Beckham was similarly excused from practice Wednesday following a social media push on Tuesday to get the wideout out of Cleveland. Beckham's father shared a video showing Beckham open on routes but quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ not throwing his direction. LeBron James, a Nike athlete like Beckham, also tweeted #FreeOBJ.

The Browns didn't trade Beckham ahead of the deadline. So now the sides are trying to figure out the next steps while the receiver stays away from the team.