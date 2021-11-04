Browns excuse WR Odell Beckham from second consecutive practice

Another day comes with another Odell Beckham excused absence.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday morning that OBJ would be excused from practice, per a source informed of the decision.
Beckham was similarly excused from practice Wednesday following a social media push on Tuesday to get the wideout out of Cleveland. Beckham's father shared a video showing Beckham open on routes but quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing his direction. LeBron James, a Nike athlete like Beckham, also tweeted #FreeOBJ.
The Browns didn't trade Beckham ahead of the deadline. So now the sides are trying to figure out the next steps while the receiver stays away from the team.
As each day passes with the Browns telling OBJ to stay home, the likelier it becomes that the club will eventually release the wideout, cutting their losses. As all players are after the trade deadline, Beckham would be subject to waivers if released. Any team that puts in a claim and is awarded the wideout would take on the rest of OBJ's contract.