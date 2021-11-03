Odell Beckham excused from practice as wide receiver, Browns reach apparent crossroads

Still, two targets -- technically one, considering the second Beckham saw Sunday was wiped out by penalty -- in four quarters is inexcusable for any team that believes he can still be a game-breaking receiver. In the past, Cleveland has made an extra effort to get Beckham involved early, and the target totals paint a picture of a team that has spent considerable energy throwing in his direction.

It simply hasn't worked out. Now, it seems as if the Browns and Beckham are no longer interested in making it work.

Financially, it doesn't make much sense to release Beckham at this time. He'd still account for nearly $13 million of his $15.75 million cap number even after being cut, with the Browns being forced to carry his dead cap for the rest of 2021. If the situation is deemed too toxic to continue as is, the two sides could negotiate a deal that would include Beckham paying back a portion of his salary in exchange for his freedom via free agency.

If released, Beckham would be subject to waivers before receiving outright free agency. With a salary as high as Beckham's and a level of production that simply doesn't match up, it's likely every team will pass on claiming him, eventually leaving him free to sign with any club.

There's also the question of how such an outcome affects the mindset of Browns receiver ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿, Beckham's close friend and former LSU teammate who has proven exponentially more valuable to the Browns since he arrived via trade in 2018. Cleveland didn't open its Week 7 win over Denver with a designed pass to Landry by mistake, and even after Landry had perhaps his worst game as a professional in the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he's still an integral part of the team's offensive potential.

Mayfield said he has spoken to Landry and the onus remains on winning.

"I don't want to draw that line in between them," Mayfield said, via ESPN. "That's not what I'm trying to do. But Jarvis wants to win, just as badly as I do. Those are the types of guys, the type of focus we need to have right now.

Cleveland seems intent on not allowing one disgruntled player to derail the team's train. Wednesday's excusal from practice demonstrated as much. But the Browns are already having a hard time keeping their locomotive on the tracks in 2021, and can't afford much collateral damage.