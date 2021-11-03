Around the NFL

Odell Beckham excused from practice as wide receiver, Browns reach apparent crossroads

Published: Nov 03, 2021 at 04:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tuesday's online airing of grievances has left the Browns and ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ at an apparent crossroads.

Beckham was excused from Cleveland's Wednesday practice following a social media push on Tuesday made by Beckham's father that included him sharing a video showing of moments when Beckham was open, but quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ did not throw in his direction. Fellow Nike athlete LeBron James also got involved, tweeting to "#FreeOBJ" on Tuesday ahead of the league's 4 p.m. trade deadline.

The Browns did not trade Beckham by the deadline, leaving the team and Beckham in an awkward situation Wednesday. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was forced to answer for the suddenly strained relationship and the team's decision to keep Beckham away from the practice field, telling reporters Beckham's representation and general manager Andrew Berry were engaged in discussions about the receiver's future.

"I think they're discussing a lot of things," Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan's Keith Britton. "Truth is, I don't have a ton of details for you ... we'll know more as we go on."

Stefanski added he "felt like it was the right thing to do" to excuse Beckham from practice Wednesday after Beckham's father spent plenty of time in the comments of his own Instagram post validating responses disparaging Mayfield's ability and motivations when it comes to targeting his teammates. Stefanski did not directly reference any of the online activity that preceded Wednesday's practice, but did say he has not spoken to Beckham in the last 24 hours.

Later Wednesday, Mayfield was asked about Beckham's father's assertion that he was intentionally not looking in his son's direction when passing.

"Deliberately not throwing the ball to an extremely talented player that I've done a lot of work with ... that's an opinionated statement, I'll say that," Mayfield said, via ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Beckham has struggled to get going in his third season with the Browns, catching 17 passes for 232 yards and going without a touchdown in six games. Fans have spent the time between games asking no one in particular (other than sports-talk radio hosts) why Beckham isn't doing more in Cleveland's offense, pointing to a lack of opportunities. Oddly enough, Beckham leads all Browns pass-catchers in targets with 34, but the nature of those targets is up for debate.

Some of the passes thrown in Beckham's direction have been off-target, including one thrown to the wrong shoulder of a streaking Beckham, who would have iced the eventual win over Minnesota and could have reached the end zone by backpedaling if he so desired. But the fault is certainly not solely Mayfield's. Beckham has suddenly earned a bit of a reputation for dropping catchable passes, especially in key situations this season, going from a random occurrence to a near-weekly occurrence.

Still, two targets -- technically one, considering the second Beckham saw Sunday was wiped out by penalty -- in four quarters is inexcusable for any team that believes he can still be a game-breaking receiver. In the past, Cleveland has made an extra effort to get Beckham involved early, and the target totals paint a picture of a team that has spent considerable energy throwing in his direction.

It simply hasn't worked out. Now, it seems as if the Browns and Beckham are no longer interested in making it work.

Financially, it doesn't make much sense to release Beckham at this time. He'd still account for nearly $13 million of his $15.75 million cap number even after being cut, with the Browns being forced to carry his dead cap for the rest of 2021. If the situation is deemed too toxic to continue as is, the two sides could negotiate a deal that would include Beckham paying back a portion of his salary in exchange for his freedom via free agency.

If released, Beckham would be subject to waivers before receiving outright free agency. With a salary as high as Beckham's and a level of production that simply doesn't match up, it's likely every team will pass on claiming him, eventually leaving him free to sign with any club.

There's also the question of how such an outcome affects the mindset of Browns receiver ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿, Beckham's close friend and former LSU teammate who has proven exponentially more valuable to the Browns since he arrived via trade in 2018. Cleveland didn't open its Week 7 win over Denver with a designed pass to Landry by mistake, and even after Landry had perhaps his worst game as a professional in the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he's still an integral part of the team's offensive potential.

Mayfield said he has spoken to Landry and the onus remains on winning.

"I don't want to draw that line in between them," Mayfield said, via ESPN. "That's not what I'm trying to do. But Jarvis wants to win, just as badly as I do. Those are the types of guys, the type of focus we need to have right now.

Cleveland seems intent on not allowing one disgruntled player to derail the team's train. Wednesday's excusal from practice demonstrated as much. But the Browns are already having a hard time keeping their locomotive on the tracks in 2021, and can't afford much collateral damage.

If ever there was a test for the wunderkind Berry, this is it. We'll see how he handles it -- and where Beckham's future lies -- in the days ahead.

Related Content

news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: 'In the end, no trade came to fruition'

Houston was unable to swing a trade involving Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's deadline. General manager Nick Caserio addressed the situation on Wednesday.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley being re-tested after initially testing positive for COVID

Giants star RB Saquon Barkley has tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, casting doubt on his status for Week 9, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 3

The Panthers designated Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) for return from injured reserve. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Dolphins HC Brian Flores, GM Chris Grier stand by Tua Tagovailoa after standing pat at deadline

The Dolphins did not make the long-rumored trade for Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. The team's focus will now shift to supporting second-year talent Tua Tagovailoa as he continues his development for the remainder of the 2021 season.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in Week 9 vs. Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Chiefs in Week 9, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas to miss rest of season due to setback with ankle injury

Michael Thomas' season is over before it began. The Saints wide receiver announced Wednesday on Twitter that he will not be able to play this season after enduring a setback with his surgically repaired ankle.
news

Joe Douglas in 'lockstep' with Saleh on Jets' QB situation: 'We'll cross that bridge when we get there'

Do the New York Jets have a brewing QB conundrum? After Mike White's breakout performance in Week 8 in relief of the injured Zach Wilson, GM Joe Douglas told reporters he's in 'lockstep' with Robert Saleh on how to handle the position.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas dealing with new ankle issue, remains on PUP list

It does not appear likely that Michael Thomas is nearing a return to the New Orleans Saints. The star wide receiver is dealing with a new ankle injury that required a recent meeting with a specialist.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson posts video throwing footballs day after pin removal

Russell Wilson's rehab from finger surgery is continue to move forward. The Seahawks QB posted a video Tuesday of him throwing a football a day after a pin was removed from his injured finger.
news

Rams GM Les Snead: Von Miller trade helps team now and long-term

Rams general manager Les Snead said the club shipping a second- and third-round pick for Miller continues L.A.'s team-building strategy and there's consideration about discussing a new contract.
news

Broncos GM George Paton: 'We're not approaching a rebuild'

Following the trade of Von Miller to the Rams on Monday, Broncos general manager George Paton let it be known Tuesday that no fire sale had been ignited and no rebuild is underway. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW