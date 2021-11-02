Kevin Stefanski: 'I need to do a better job' of getting Odell Beckham involved in Browns' offense

It's a tired storyline at this point of the Odell Beckham experiment in Cleveland, but the numbers (or lack thereof) do not lie: The Browns are not giving enough attention to OBJ.

We're now in Year 3 of Beckham's stint in Cleveland -- one that could potentially end by Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline -- and the Browns still don't know how to properly use the star receiver. Sunday was a low point for the pairing, with Beckham seeing just one target in the entirety of a 15-10 loss to Pittsburgh.

Beckham caught the target (a first-quarter screen pass) and gained six yards. His only other target was a desperate throw down the middle of the field that was slightly errant and might have gotten Beckham walloped had he fully sold out to attempt the catch.

That was it. The Browns twice failed to erase Pittsburgh's small lead, and Beckham was again a nonfactor.

"First and foremost, I need to do a better job,'' Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday, via Cleveland.com. "I really do. I need to make sure that I put him in position to make some plays and I didn't do a good enough job, certainly yesterday. Having said that, he gets a lot of attention from the defense. There were a bunch of plays where the safety is cheating to him and that opens up opportunities for other guys.

"I think of an early third down that we had where the post safety stayed to the boundary side because he was cheating towards Odell and we hit a big play to Jarvis, so his effect on our offense is there. But I do need to do a better job of making sure the ball makes its way into his hands."

This has been a common (and largely justified) theme with Beckham since he arrived in Cleveland. Fantasy football owners cry out in frustration as they watch the Browns throw to everyone not named Beckham, while Beckham's presence makes it possible for others to thrive. Those watching at home wonder why No. 13 isn't more involved, and when the losses start to mount as they have in recent weeks in Cleveland, their soft-spoken inquiries become enraged demands.

The Browns, in turn, respond with the same line: He attracts a lot more attention than you realize. It's valid and often justified, but doesn't quell the outrage from angry fans.