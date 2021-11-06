Odell Beckham, Browns finalize agreement granting his release; WR to hit waivers Monday

Odell Beckham will officially be waived by the Cleveland Browns next week. He might become a free agent for the first time in his career soon after.

OBJ and the Browns signed their settlement to finalize his release and send him to waivers on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The reworked contract grants Beckham the release he wanted but also gives Cleveland cash and cap savings should he go unclaimed.

The cost for claiming the three-time Pro Bowler for the remainder of the 2021 season is $7.25 million, none of which would be the Browns' responsibility, Rapoport added. If Beckham passes through waivers, a settlement kicks in with Cleveland on the hook for $4.25 million. OBJ, meanwhile, would be a free agent.

With the agreement, the veteran wideout cannot seek termination pay and the final two years of his contract are voided. As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted, Beckham giving up such a large amount of guaranteed money speaks to how badly he wanted out of Cleveland.

He could have a chance to choose his next team in the coming days.

The Browns and Beckham agreed to part ways Friday in the wake of multiple incidents denoting tension between the two sides. The week began with the club losing to the Steelers and coach Kevin Stefanski lamenting not getting OBJ more involved in the offense. Cleveland then unsuccessfully attempted to trade its high-priced receiver before Tuesday's deadline. That morning, Beckham's father shared a video on his Instagram page highlighting several instances in which his son was open yet missed by Baker Mayfield. Beckham was excused from practice the next two days, and NBA star LeBron James, an Ohio native, tweeted an endorsement of Beckham with the accompanying hashtag: "FreeOBJ."