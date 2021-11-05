Odell Beckham Jr.'s next NFL team? Here are six ideal fits for the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The relationship between the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. is coming to a close. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the club is releasing the high-profile wide receiver. The Browns had excused OBJ from practice on Wednesday and Thursday in the wake of a social media push spearheaded by Beckham's father and Cleveland icon LeBron James to get the three-time Pro Bowler moved by Tuesday's trade deadline, which ultimately came and went with the wideout still on the roster.

Beckham, who initially burst on the scene as a first-round pick and Offensive Rookie of the Year for the New York Giants, came to the Browns in a blockbuster trade during the 2019 offseason. The pairing just never clicked, though, as injuries and a lack of chemistry with QB ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ marred Beckham's Cleveland tenure. Despite missing the first two games this year while fully recovering from last year's ACL tear, Beckham was targeted a team-high 34 times over the first eight weeks of the season. But the wideout produced just 17 catches for 232 yards without a touchdown. In this past Sunday's loss to the rival Steelers, Beckham caught one pass for 6 yards.