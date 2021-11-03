NFL trade grades: Assessing six moves made ahead of the 2021 deadline

Patriots trade Stephon Gilmore to Panthers

The Patriots are reportedly saving $5.8 million in salary-cap space by trading Gilmore away -- but the cost for them would have also involved paying the veteran CB enough to satisfy his desire for a new contract . Clearly, the Patriots didn't want to allocate the resources necessary to get the deal done.

The Panthers, on the other hand, crushed this trade, which carries the best win-share increase and long-term potential while coming with the smallest cost of any trade this season. And Gilmore made an impact right away: Per PFF, in his first four targets as a Panther, he allowed just two catches for 19 yards while snagging an interception that iced the game with under two minutes left. Setting aside the time he missed this season in New England, Gilmore's recent history is stellar. He produced top-five-or-better win-share results over the previous two seasons, with a solid 64.3 percent completion rate allowed (96.7 passer rating) in 2020 and a jaw-dropping 49 percent completion rate allowed (47.4 passer rating), per PFF, in his Defensive Player of the Year season in 2019. The Panthers are getting that kind of production in exchange for a 2023 sixth-rounder, which no doubt helps take the sting out of losing first-round pick Jaycee Horn to injury. Plus, Carolina should have a leg up on keeping him around for the long term, should both sides be happy with the fit.