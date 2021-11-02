NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Packers, Cowboys soar into top two slots

Previous rank: No. 8





The Ravens hit their Week 8 bye as a quality team that has succeeded despite being ravaged by injuries. Their ability to keep their head above water goes back directly to their best and most important player. Lamar Jackson has been excellent through seven games -- you could make the case he's a better quarterback now than he was during his brilliant MVP season of 2019. Jackson has made obvious gains as a passer without losing any of the ground-game excellence that's been his trademark. The 24-year-old is currently on pace to throw for more than 4,700 yards and run for nearly 1,200. He's one of one, and the Ravens will remain in the mix as long as they can keep their QB upright.