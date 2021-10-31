Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to 'step away from football' to focus on 'mental wellbeing'

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced Sunday he needs to "step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing."

The 26-year-old wideout shared the news via Twitter during the second half of Atlanta's 19-13 loss to Carolina. The Falcons declared Ridley inactive Sunday morning due to a personal matter. It was the second time this month that he was inactive with that designation -- he didn't travel with the team to London for its Week 5 game against the Jets.