Saints defense unfazed by having to stop Tom Brady in crunch time

The Saints (5-2) are now tied with the Bucs (6-2) in the loss column and positioned to make a run at a fifth consecutive division title. To achieve that feat, they likely will have to lean heavily on their defense, which has been saying for several years it is ready for that challenge.

The unit shouldered the load for brief spells in each of the past two seasons, but likely will have to do it for the remainder of the season after starting quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ suffered a knee injury in the first half and likely will miss the rest of the season.

"It's significant," coach Sean Payton said. "He felt something. He's on crutches right now. I don't want to say [how bad it is] until I have a chance to talk to the doctors."

Winston was injured at the end of a scramble when he was pulled down from behind by linebacker ﻿Devin White﻿, who was penalized for a horse-collar tackle. Winston got up and took a few steps, then dropped to a knee and waited for the medical team to arrive.

It was a difficult moment considering the work that Winston had done in preparation for this season. The Bucs chose not to re-sign him after the 2019 season, so he spent last season with the Saints, learning under Drew Brees and getting comfortable with the offense. Now facing his former team for the first time as a starter, he got off to a good start, leading the Saints on a touchdown drive in the first quarter.

When he went down, teammates appeared emotionally affected. Several even went into the examination tent to see him before he was placed on the back of a cart and driven to the locker room. Payton said he cried when he saw Winston in the locker room, where the QB celebrated the win with teammates while on crutches.