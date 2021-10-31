2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Eagles won this one in the trenches. Without Miles Sanders, Philadelphia bucked its prior tendency to avoid the run and instead turned to a backfield committee, relying on its blockers to clear space for success. Boston Scott and Jordan Howard combined to rush for 117 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries, while Kenneth Gainwell and Jalen Reagor chipped in another 48 yards on 15 attempts. Jalen Hurts remained the exciting player he's proven to be, using his legs to extend plays and pick up a little over 10 yards per run. The combined effort eliminated the need to throw the ball effectively and helped the Eagles dominate time of possession 35 minutes to 25. After looking lost in Las Vegas last week, the Eagles were very much in control of this one and can fly back to Philadelphia feeling proud of their efforts.
- Philadelphia's defensive front needed this rebound performance. After failing to record a sack and giving up two rushing touchdowns last week, the Eagles responded by dominating up front. Philadelphia harassed Jared Goff relentlessly, sacking him five times (and David Blough once), and the Lions essentially had no chance to run the ball effectively, finishing with 57 yards on the ground. Long down-and-distance situations sank Detroit's hopes, with the Eagles bottling up anything the Lions attempted to do, allowing 3.9 yards per play. Former Lion Darius Slay capped the complete defensive performance by returning a fumble for a touchdown, punctuating a dominant day for an up-and-down Eagles team that enjoyed a high on Sunday.
- Dan Campbell's Lions have hit a new low. Detroit looked like the worst team in football on Sunday, failing to protect Goff and doing little else offensively, while also struggling to mount much resistance to whatever challenge the Eagles presented. The stats don't paint a picture that was as lopsided as it appeared, but the tape doesn't lie: The Lions were totally outclassed in their own building by an Eagles team that hadn't exactly found its footing through seven weeks. The days ahead will be reserved for some soul searching for the Lions, who were competitive enough prior to Sunday to be expected to hang in against the Eagles. Instead, they were on the wrong end of a drubbing.
Next Gen stat of the game: Philadelphia pressured Jared Goff 18 times, registering a pressure percentage of 46.2, more than 14% higher than their rate for the season.
NFL Research: After scoring three rushing touchdowns combined in Weeks 1-7, Eagles running backs combined for four rushing touchdowns in Week 8, posting season-high marks in carries (37) and rushing yards (144).
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- Darnold improved before exiting. After getting benched in a positively atrocious offensive performance last week, there was a mix of good and bad from Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. On the positive side, he cleaned up the turnover woes that have plagued him in recent weeks, moved the chains several times with scrambles and sneaks (eight carries, 66 yards) and, as usual, he played better than the box score will show thanks to more dropped passes by the NFL's most butterfingered collection of pass catchers. But when the biggest negative is on the scoreboard, it can't be overlooked -- Darnold did not complete a touchdown drive, although he did get the Panthers to the doorstep of the their lone touchdown, which clinched the game late, before he exited with a concussion. Darnold completed 13 of 24 passes for 129 yards, not exactly inspiring numbers for the improved protection he got (see below).
- Panthers put pinch on Pitts. With Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley unavailable (personal matter), the Panthers secondary was better able to blanket rookie tight end Kyle Pitts with all sorts of attention. Pitts entered the game looking to become the first NFL rookie tight end to collect three 100-yard receiving games in a row. It didn't come close to happening. The Panthers frequently had two defenders on Pitts, deterring Matt Ryan from targeting him. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year, made his season debut and drew Pitts at times, recording a late interception that all but clinched the win while covering the promising 6-foot-6 tight end. Pitts was targeted six times and had two catches and just 13 yards. Even apart from the tight coverage, Pitts didn't have his best day -- he dropped perfectly thrown deep ball from Ryan on a crucial third-and-2 that was followed by a missed field goal.
- Pass rush woes doom Falcons. Opposing pass rushes have had a field day against the Panthers of late, but apparently, there isn't a better tonic for that than the Falcons. Atlanta was held without a sack against Carolina and generated just three hurries all day. The Panthers offense was still relatively pedestrian -- it didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter -- but the best pass protection Darnold has enjoyed all season unquestionably contributed to Carolina's pairing of an interception-free day with five scoring drives. Darnold was pressured on only six pass attempts before exiting with a concussion. If the Falcons decide to be buyers at this week's trade deadline, pass-rush help should top the list.
Next Gen stat of the game: Falcons QB Matt Ryan was pressured on 56.7% of his dropbacks, the most pressure he's faced since 2016.
NFL Research: The Panthers rushed for a season-high 203 yards, their highest total since Week 5 of 2019 against Jacksonville (285).