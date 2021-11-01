Mike Zimmer 'screwed up' calling consecutive timeouts in Vikings' loss: 'I forgot that I called one'

With the Dallas Cowboys driving late in Sunday night's contest, Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called a timeout after his defense forced a third-and-16 following a tackle for loss. It was a smart timeout with 1:04 left and his team up 16-13 to preserve as much time as possible for the offense if/when the Cowboys scored.

It's what came after that initial timeout that became an issue.

The Vikings tried to call another timeout. By rule, back-to-back timeouts aren't allowed. Referees are instructed to ignore a consecutive timeout, but if they blow the whistle, it's a five-yard penalty for delay of game and loss of another timeout.

The third-and-16 became third-and-11. Then Minnesota allowed ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ to take a short pass and power his way for 15 yards. First down, Dallas.

The Vikings burned their final timeout. One play later, instead of forcing a game-tying field goal, Minnesota gave up a touchdown from backup quarterback Cooper Rush to receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿.

Disaster.

Now, instead of getting the ball back tied or at least with a timeout left, the Vikings -- who couldn't move the ball all game -- had 51 seconds to go 75 yards with no timeouts. It ended about as predictably as you could imagine, with ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ under pressure heaving a fourth-down play out of bounds.