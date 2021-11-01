Titans fear RB Derrick Henry suffered broken bone in foot

The Tennessee Titans' thrilling 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts came at a heavy cost.

The Titans fear star running back Derrick Henry suffered a broken bone in his foot that would sideline him indefinitely, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Henry will undergo an MRI Monday to confirm the extent of the injury.

"There is significant concern that he has a major foot injury," Rapoport said on Good Morning Football. "The specifics are not yet known. He does not have the results of the X-rays and he has not yet taken the MRI, but it is clear, just judging from the reaction of the team and those close to Derrick Henry, that it is not good. From what I understand, as they still try to figure out the specifics, and the MRI is important to determine what sort of structural damage is in there, but the immediate concern is that there is a fracture in his foot.

"That is the concern right now. It is not sure. They do not have the full extent of the injury. If that is the case, you'd figure it'd probably be 8-10 weeks. So an outside chance that Derrick Henry could return real late in the season if the Titans make a run."

ESPN first reported the news.

The 6-2 Titans enter Week 9 as the top seed in the AFC. However, Henry's injury puts a damper on the Nashville excitement.

Henry was seen early in Sunday's win limping on the sideline without his cleat on. But the bulldozing back didn't miss time. Henry played 50 of 68 snaps in Week 8 and took all of Tennessee's 28 handoffs in the game for 68 yards with a long run of nine.

The Colts did a good job of slowing Henry, not allowing the beastly back to gain traction or get a head of steam. Given the context of what Henry played through, the struggles are a bit more enlightening.

Henry's 68 rush yards were his second-fewest of the season (58 versus Arizona in Week 1) and the second-fewest rush yards in his career for a game with 25-plus carries. It marked the first time Henry recorded less than 100 rush yds in back-to-back weeks since weeks 5-9 in 2019.

With the win, Tennessee improved to 8-10 over the last three seasons when Henry rushes for less than 100 yards. That stat underscores Henry's importance to the Titans. The RB is the engine that makes the rest move. He alleviates pressure on receivers by pulling defenders into the box. He hammers at defensive linemen all game, tiring them as the clock ticks. He's a home-run hitter who can make 50-plus yard runs seems as simple as a plow moving through the season's first soft snow. And he churns the clock late in games when Tennessee leads.

The back-to-back NFL rushing leader was lapping the field through eight games this season. Henry has 219 carries for 937 yards and 10 TDs this season. Second places in each category: ﻿Joe Mixon﻿, 137 carries; Jonathan Taylor, 649 yards; ﻿James Conner﻿, 8 TDs.

The No. 2 running back in Tennessee, ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿, often deployed as a pass catcher, has taken just seven carries on the season for 38 yards. McNichols, who has been impressive at times in the screen game, should get the first crack at replacing Henry. Tennessee could also try to swing a trade before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline for additional aid.

For now, the Titans are holding their breath, hoping for good news.