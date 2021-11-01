Saints QB Jameis Winston suffered torn ACL, MCL damage vs. Buccaneers, will miss remainder of season

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL and additional damage to his MCL in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Trevor Siemian came on in relief of Winston during Sunday's game with Taysom Hill inactive due to a concussion suffered in early October. Siemian went 16 of 29 in relief with 159 yards and one touchdown.
Around The NFL will have more on this breaking news shortly.