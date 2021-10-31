Around the NFL

Saints QB Jameis Winston (knee) carted to locker room, ruled out vs. Buccaneers

Published: Oct 31, 2021 at 05:30 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Jameis Winston is down and out.

The Saints' starting quarterback suffered a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Winston was dragged to the ground by linebacker Devin White, forcing the QB's left knee to bend dramatically inward. After briefly lying flat, he managed to limp off the field before being carted to the locker room from the sideline.

New Orleans initially announced Winston was questionable to return but downgraded him to out soon after. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown before exiting. Trevor Siemian took over at QB for the Saints following the injury with the score tied at 7-all.

The NFC South matchup was particularly personal for Winston, who spent the first five years of his career with Tampa Bay upon being selected No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

