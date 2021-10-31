Saints QB Jameis Winston (knee) carted to locker room, ruled out vs. Buccaneers

Jameis Winston is down and out.

The Saints' starting quarterback suffered a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Winston was dragged to the ground by linebacker Devin White, forcing the QB's left knee to bend dramatically inward. After briefly lying flat, he managed to limp off the field before being carted to the locker room from the sideline.

New Orleans initially announced Winston was questionable to return but downgraded him to out soon after. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown before exiting. Trevor Siemian took over at QB for the Saints following the injury with the score tied at 7-all.