Around the NFL

Saints QB Jameis Winston wants to keep emotions in check vs. Buccaneers: 'This week is big'

Published: Oct 29, 2021 at 08:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Jameis Winston﻿ faces his former Tampa Bay team for the first time as a starting quarterback Sunday when the Bucs head to New Orleans to face the Saints.

The former No. 1 overall pick spent last year as Drew Brees' backup after the Bucs upgraded from Winston to Tom Brady en route to a Super Bowl victory.

The LASIK-corrected quarterback is now the Saints' starter heading into an important matchup between division rivals.

"This week is big," Winston said Thursday, per ESPN's Mike Triplett. "But I mean every week is big for me. Being out a year, you get a chance to see how much you miss being away from this game.

"Yeah, I'm playing against the old squad. But I love this game, and I'm trying to go out there and beat everybody we play, no matter who it is."

In Winston's final year as the Buccaneers' starter in 2019, he became the eighth player in NFL history with 5,000-plus pass yards in a season and the first player with 30-plus pass TD and 30-plus INT in a single season.

Winston's career in Tampa Bay was a cocktail of big plays and big turnovers. The 27-year-old said he's trying to corral his emotions, which partially led to some of those boneheaded giveaways during his time in Tampa.

"I've always been an emotional football player," Winston said. "I think that's something that I'm trying to work on -- being present instead of being stuck in my feelings. As a quarterback, we have to be present all the time and aware of everything that's going on. Sometimes too much emotion can lead us places that we don't want to go.

"Obviously I want to beat 'em, I want to beat 'em bad. And in my heart, I'm ready to rock. But at the end of the day they're another opponent -- another opponent that we gotta beat that's in this division. And they've got a good team, they're coming in here hot. So we've gotta stand our ground and represent at our house."

The Saints haven't asked Winston to do much, leaning on the ground game as they've gotten off to a 4-2 start.

At the end of 2019, Bucs coach Bruce Arians was asked if he thought the Buccaneers could win with a QB other than Winston. Rarely one to hide his feelings, Arians replied: "Another quarterback? Oh, yeah. [If] we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one too. We're going to have this defense."

The Bucs then went out and signed the G.O.A.T. And they've won a lot.

Winston might want to bury his emotions ahead of Sunday afternoon's contest, but those words from Arians at the end of his time in Tampa Bay still have to sting.

Not that Jameis is letting on about his feelings.

"Everything happens for a reason," Winston said, noting he's not bitter. "And I'm very grateful for that organization and for the Glazer family giving me the opportunity, drafted No. 1 overall to that city. That city's done a lot for me, and I know I've done a lot for that city. That's where I stay at now. So I definitely love that city.

"This week it's time to play and all the lovey-dovey stuff is behind."

Related Content

news

Patrick Mahomes tells Chiefs teammates, 'I've got to be better'

Following a three-point outing against the Titans in Week 7, ﻿Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes﻿ said he stood up in front of teammates and blamed himself for the offense's issues in recent weeks.
news

Texans RB David Johnson anticipating more carries after Mark Ingram trade

Houston thinned out its backfield this week, trading Mark Ingram to New Orleans. That opens the door for more carries for ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ and David Johnson.
news

Packers CB Rasul Douglas 'blessed' after last-second INT to beat former team Cardinals

Packers CB Rasul Douglas hauled in a game-winning interception in Thursday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals, a team in which the practice-squad journeyman was with earlier this season. 
news

Kyler Murray on game-ending interception intended for A.J. Green: 'We weren't on the same page and it cost us'

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray called his interception to Rasul Douglas, which was intended for A.J. Green, a "miscommunication," but head coach Kliff Kingsbury let it be known that the wrong route was run.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Packers' win over Cardinals on Thursday night

When Thursday night began Week 8, there was one undefeated team left in the NFL. When Thursday night concluded, there were none. On the strength of an interception by Packers DB Rasul Douglas of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in the end zone, Green Bay defeated Arizona, 24-21, on Thursday. 
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan (knee) exits early vs. Cardinals

Green Bay Packers tight end ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ exited in the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a knee injury and did not return. 
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins' hamstring injury: 'We just want to be smart, but he was definitely hurting'

Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins left Thursday's game, was questionable to return, looked like he would be ruled out, but eventually came back in. In all, he played just 14 plays and had two catches for 66 yards in the Cardinals' 24-21 defeat. 
news

Week 8 Thursday night inactives: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) active vs. Packers

DeAndre Hopkins is active for the Arizona Cardinals' home game against the Green Bay Packers to open Week 8 on Thursday Night Football. 
news

Dak Prescott unsure if he'll play Sunday: 'I don't want this to linger past this week'

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott did not reveal whether he'll be able to take part in Dallas' prime-time game against the Minnesota Vikings, but did say that the decision is bigger than one game and he doesn't want his calf injury "to linger past this week." 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 28

Jerry Jeudy﻿ hasn't seen game action since the first week of the season. But the Denver Broncos receiver is on track to return this Sunday against Washington and eager to do so.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW