2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Packers' win over Cardinals on Thursday night

- Three costly turnovers badly burned the Cardinals, but the last one will sting the most. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray marched his team 94 yards in the final minutes, from his own 1-yard line to the Packers' 5, to put the Cardinals in position for what should have been at worst an overtime-forcing field goal and, at best, a game-winning touchdown. Instead, miscommunication between Murray and wide receiver A.J. Green put a second-down throw with 0:15 remaining right into the hands of Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas for a game-clinching interception. Green didn't even turn for the ball, so Douglas didn't even have to fight for it. It was a bitter way for the Cards to absorb their first loss of the season, but after throwing two interceptions -- one on each end of the field -- and muffing a punt to set up another Packers red zone chance, the loss was ultimately deserved.
- Run. The. Ball. It didn't end up costing them the game, but the Packers blew a golden opportunity for a touchdown after Arizona return man Rondale Moore muffed a punt to give Green Bay a first-and-goal from the Cardinals 3-yard line in the first half. Packers running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon had been powering through tackles for extra yardage throughout the game, but in a confounding sequence of play-calling, Green Bay opted for three consecutive passes, all incomplete, and settled for a thoroughly unsatisfying field goal. Dillon had bulled his way for an earlier fourth-and-1 conversion, and Jones had already muscled through Isaiah Simmons at the goal line for a short-yardage touchdown. Particularly given the Packers' short-handed receiving corps, it made zero sense.
NFL Research: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds entered Thursday night's game with the most rushing yards (397) of any NFL back without a rushing touchdown this season. He snapped that drought with an 11-yard score from the wildcat formation in the first quarter.