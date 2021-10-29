What We Learned

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Packers' win over Cardinals on Thursday night

Published: Oct 28, 2021 at 11:35 PM
Chase Goodbread

Green Bay Packers
2021 · 7-1-0
Arizona Cardinals
2021 · 7-1-0

  1. Three costly turnovers badly burned the Cardinals, but the last one will sting the most. Arizona quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ marched his team 94 yards in the final minutes, from his own 1-yard line to the Packers' 5, to put the Cardinals in position for what should have been at worst an overtime-forcing field goal and, at best, a game-winning touchdown. Instead, miscommunication between Murray and wide receiver ﻿A.J. Green﻿ put a second-down throw with 0:15 remaining right into the hands of Packers defensive back ﻿Rasul Douglas﻿ for a game-clinching interception. Green didn't even turn for the ball, so Douglas didn't even have to fight for it. It was a bitter way for the Cards to absorb their first loss of the season, but after throwing two interceptions -- one on each end of the field -- and muffing a punt to set up another Packers red zone chance, the loss was ultimately deserved.
  2. Run. The. Ball. It didn't end up costing them the game, but the Packers blew a golden opportunity for a touchdown after Arizona return man ﻿Rondale Moore﻿ muffed a punt to give Green Bay a first-and-goal from the Cardinals 3-yard line in the first half. Packers running backs Aaron Jones and ﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ had been powering through tackles for extra yardage throughout the game, but in a confounding sequence of play-calling, Green Bay opted for three consecutive passes, all incomplete, and settled for a thoroughly unsatisfying field goal. Dillon had bulled his way for an earlier fourth-and-1 conversion, and Jones had already muscled through ﻿Isaiah Simmons﻿ at the goal line for a short-yardage touchdown. Particularly given the Packers' short-handed receiving corps, it made zero sense.

NFL Research: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds entered Thursday night's game with the most rushing yards (397) of any NFL back without a rushing touchdown this season. He snapped that drought with an 11-yard score from the wildcat formation in the first quarter.

