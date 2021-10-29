Packers TE Robert Tonyan tore left ACL vs. Cardinals

Green Bay suffered a brutal loss in Thursday night's win over Arizona.

Tight end Robert Tonyan suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, agent Jack Bechta confirmed Friday, adding it was a clean tear with no lateral damage.

Tonyan exited in the third quarter after going down on a 32-yard catch and run, the Packers' most explosive play of the night. Tonyan planted awkwardly as he was being tackled and limped off the field.

The loss of Tonyan on Thursday highlighted an already shallow pass-catching corps that was without injured wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ and Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, who were on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

While the 7-1 Packers will get the receiver trio back at some point, they will play the rest of the campaign without their top tight end. Tonyan's injury will mean increased reps for 2020 third-round pick Josiah Deguara﻿, who had two catches for 20 yards Thursday. Longtime veteran Marcedes Lewis should also see more passes his way with Tonyan out.