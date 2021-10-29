Around the NFL

Packers TE Robert Tonyan tore left ACL vs. Cardinals

Published: Oct 29, 2021 at 01:47 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Green Bay suffered a brutal loss in Thursday night's win over Arizona.

Tight end Robert Tonyan suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, agent Jack Bechta confirmed Friday, adding it was a clean tear with no lateral damage.

Tonyan exited in the third quarter after going down on a 32-yard catch and run, the Packers' most explosive play of the night. Tonyan planted awkwardly as he was being tackled and limped off the field.

The loss of Tonyan on Thursday highlighted an already shallow pass-catching corps that was without injured wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ and Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, who were on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

While the 7-1 Packers will get the receiver trio back at some point, they will play the rest of the campaign without their top tight end. Tonyan's injury will mean increased reps for 2020 third-round pick Josiah Deguara﻿, who had two catches for 20 yards Thursday. Longtime veteran Marcedes Lewis should also see more passes his way with Tonyan out.

The 27-year-old Tonyan ends his season with 18 catches for 204 yards and two TDs in eight games.

Related Content

news

McCarthy: Dak Prescott 'sore' after ramping up activity; status still unclear for Cowboys-Vikings

The Cowboys will soon have to decide whether ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ will play Sunday. Two days before they take on Minnesota, they don't seem any closer to knowing what that decision will be.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) cleared to play, will start vs. Steelers

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ will be under center Sunday for Cleveland after a week away. The Browns quarterback, who's dealing with a torn left labrum and shoulder fracture, received medical clearance to play and will start against the Steelers.
news

Brian Flores: Barring injury, Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' starting QB for rest of 2021

Dolphins coach Brian Flores continues to field questions about Miami potentially pursuing a trade for quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. Friday, he stuck to his standard line that ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is the Dolphins' starter.
news

Eagles placing RB Miles Sanders (ankle) on injured reserve

Philadelphia running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ will be out at least three games. Sanders was placed on injured reserve Friday due to an ankle injury.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 29

Already without their QB, the Jets might also be without a top target this weekend. WR Corey Davis (hip) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bengals.
news

Patrick Mahomes tells Chiefs teammates, 'I've got to be better'

Following a three-point outing against the Titans in Week 7, ﻿Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes﻿ said he stood up in front of teammates and blamed himself for the offense's issues in recent weeks.
news

Texans RB David Johnson anticipating more carries after Mark Ingram trade

Houston thinned out its backfield this week, trading Mark Ingram to New Orleans. That opens the door for more carries for ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ and David Johnson.
news

Saints QB Jameis Winston wants to keep emotions in check vs. Buccaneers: 'This week is big'

Jameis Winston﻿ faces his former Tampa Bay team for the first time as a starting quarterback Sunday when the Bucs head to New Orleans to face the Saints.
news

Packers CB Rasul Douglas 'blessed' after last-second INT to beat former team Cardinals

Packers CB Rasul Douglas hauled in a game-winning interception in Thursday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals, a team in which the practice-squad journeyman was with earlier this season. 
news

Kyler Murray on game-ending interception intended for A.J. Green: 'We weren't on the same page and it cost us'

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray called his interception to Rasul Douglas, which was intended for A.J. Green, a "miscommunication," but head coach Kliff Kingsbury let it be known that the wrong route was run.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Packers' win over Cardinals on Thursday night

When Thursday night began Week 8, there was one undefeated team left in the NFL. When Thursday night concluded, there were none. On the strength of an interception by Packers DB Rasul Douglas of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in the end zone, Green Bay defeated Arizona, 24-21, on Thursday. 
