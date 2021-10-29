Kyler Murray on game-ending interception intended for A.J. Green: 'We weren't on the same page and it cost us'

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury offered a bit more clarity that would seem to point to Green running the wrong route, which appeared to be the case considering he'd barely turned to look for the ball (and turned away from it to boot) by the time Douglas had picked it off.

"It wasn't the route we thought we checked, so we have to communicate better in those situations," Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury went on to defend the play call and where it was designed to go.

"We feel like it's a safe throw, if he knew the route to run," the head coach said. "No question. They brought zero. It was the right place to go with the ball. Just didn't communicate, on same level, and the guy made a good play."

Though blaming Murray for the result of the play doesn't seem warranted, he still struggled throughout much of the game, going 22 of 33 for 274 yards, no scores and two interceptions. With wide receiver ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ missing much of the game with a hamstring injury, Green became Murray's top option, hauling in a team-high five catches on a team-high eight targets for 50 yards.

As aforementioned, Murray didn't talk to the media until plenty of time had passed. Nonetheless, he indicated he still hadn't yet talked to Green, either, which, if nothing more, doesn't bode well for bettering their communication.

"No," Murray said when asked if they'd talked. "I know he's hot -- emotions running high. Obviously, after the fact it's … you know, we both know, we weren't on the same page and it cost us. We will be better because of it."

That's the question now.

The Cardinals had the franchise's first 8-0 start in their sights, but Green failed to see a potential game-winning pass coming and the suddenly 7-1 Cardinals must now move on from a bitter defeat.

Murray is confident he's leading a club that can do just that.