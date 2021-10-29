Around the NFL

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) questionable to return vs. Packers

Published: Oct 28, 2021 at 09:41 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ didn't practice all week due to a hamstring injury, but he was still out there to start Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

However, Hopkins' hamstring injury brought his evening to an abrupt halt after a spectacular 55-yard play in which he could be seen briefly grabbing at the back of his leg. After the play at the 8:07 mark of the first quarter, Hopkins did not return and is questionable to return.

He could be seen jogging and stretching on the sideline after the play.

Hopkins was questionable coming into the game, but the five-time Pro Bowler has missed just two games in his NFL career and made it out for the much-anticipated prime-time game.

Hopkins has seen action on four plays so far Thursday, with the last seeing him haul in a deep ball from ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ on a stellar showing from Nuk. Hopkins was called for a face mask on the play, so it stood as a 55-yard gain.

Hopkins walked to the sideline after the play.

Murray is now likely to look more to receivers ﻿A.J. Green﻿, Christian Kirk, ﻿Rondale Moore﻿ and tight end ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ in the time being.

In the midst of his second season with the Cardinals, Hopkins has never missed a game for Arizona, and previously during his eight-plus NFL seasons with Arizona and Houston, he'd played in 133 of a possible 135 games.

The absence of Hopkins, who's tallied 33 receptions for 420 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, brings more bad tidings for Arizona, which has also lost defensive end J.J. Watt, who is having shoulder surgery that's likely to end his season.

