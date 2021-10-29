Around the NFL

Packers TE Robert Tonyan (knee) exits early vs. Cardinals

Published: Oct 28, 2021 at 10:50 PM
Chase Goodbread

Green Bay Packers tight end ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ exited in the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a knee injury and did not return.

On a second-and-6 play from the Packers' 46-yard line, Tonyan pulled in a 32-yard reception -- Green Bay's most explosive offensive play of the night -- and clutched his left knee after being tackled by ﻿Jalen Thompson﻿.

Tonyan walked off the field under his own power and into the blue tent. After emerging from the blue tent, Tonyan walked to the locker room, but was badly limping and did not return in the Packers' 24-21 win on Thursday Night Football.

The injury left Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers even more short-handed for receiving options, as he was already without injured wide receiver ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ and two more receivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list: ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and ﻿Allen Lazard﻿.

It was Tonyan's third reception of the night.

Tonyan had 15 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns coming into the game.

