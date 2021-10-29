Short-handed Packers pull together, topple NFL's last unbeaten team in Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Aaron Rodgers wasn't interested in faking it. In a league where coaches and players hide their excitement behind a worn veil of detachment -- one week at a time, one game at a time -- the Packers' star quarterback openly acknowledged how he is taking in each victory, the most recent being Thursday's 24-21 defeat of the Cardinals in a showdown between NFC powers.

"I enjoy the hell out of them, I really do," he said in a cramped media gathering at State Farm Stadium. "I adjusted my perspective last year and did some things off the field that put me in a really good head space, and I've just really been enjoying life and football at a whole new level. I just have a greater appreciation for moments like this, a greater connectedness to my teammates. I told them in the locker room after the game to just savor these moments because these are the type of things you think about and talk about 20 years from now when you're done playing -- the special locker room celebrations, the elation on the sideline after a big play that seals the game. There is nothing like this game."

Onlookers might be hard-pressed to find an ending more bizarre than Thursday's. Trailing by three and 15 seconds left to play, the Cardinals had the ball at the Green Bay 5-yard line. A field goal to force overtime was a virtual fait accompli, but Arizona decided to take a shot at the touchdown -- which is where things went haywire.

According to one source familiar with the sequence, coach Kliff Kingsbury called for a pass play to the left but quarterback Kyler Murray saw a more favorable matchup to the right, where veteran A.J. Green was one-on-one with journeyman cornerback Rasul Douglas. Murray then signaled for a back-shoulder fade to Green but, the source said, Green did not see the change and failed to turn around while the ball was in the air, believing the pass was going to the other side of the formation.

Douglas deflected the pass with one hand, then then pulled it in before stepping out of bounds for his first interception since Dec. 30, 2018.

"I honestly don't know -- miscommunication," Murray said when asked what happened. "I couldn't tell you, but we've just got to be better."

Added Kingsbury: "Miscommunication, obviously. I mean, we feel like it's a safe throw if he knew the route to run. No question. ... It was the right place to go with the ball. Just didn't communicate on some level and then the guy made a good play."

The loss ended the Cardinals' rein as the league's last unbeaten team and left them tied with Green Bay (7-1), Tampa Bay (6-1) and Dallas (5-1) for fewest losses in the league. They knew going in it was a statement game for them in the sense that some were questioning their viability as an NFC power. Those doubters are likely to remain, although Arizona repeatedly made a game of it on a night when so many things were going wrong.

They committed three turnovers which resulted in 10 points. They were held to four plays or fewer on four of their first five offensive possessions. Star wideout DeAndre Hopkins was in and out of the lineup (mostly out) because of a strained hamstring, and a couple of other regulars went down to injury in the game.

Through much of the first two-plus quarters they they could not find a rhythm offensively because the Packers, aware that Murray was a significant threat with his legs as much as his arm, played a lot of umbrella coverages in the secondary and had their ends rush conservatively upfield in passing situations. When Murray did attempt to run up the middle, the ends and linebackers typically closed quickly, limiting his ability to make yards.