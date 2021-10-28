Packers WR Davante Adams (COVID-19) out of Thursday night game against Cardinals

The Packers will attempt to hand the Cardinals their first loss of 2021 without their top weapon.

Davante Adams won't clear COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thursday night's contest between Green Bay and Arizona and will not play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Adams spent the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list and did not travel with the team, but a slim chance remained of him clearing the protocol in time to travel on his own to Glendale before kickoff.

That did not happen, officially resigning Adams to watch his teammates from home.

Adams and Aaron Rodgers have teamed up to record the third-most receiving yards between a quarterback and receiver pairing this season (744), hooking up for three touchdowns along the way. Rodgers hasn't been bashful about his preference to target Adams, throwing in his direction 73 times this season.

With Adams' involvement, Green Bay ranks 18th in passing yards per game. No other Packers pass catcher has broken even 200 receiving yards through seven weeks, meaning Adams' absence will remove a massive chunk of production from Green Bay's passing attack.