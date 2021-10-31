Panthers QB Sam Darnold exits win over Falcons early due to concussion

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold exited Carolina's 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion after sustaining a hard hit in the fourth quarter Sunday.
He was hit hard by Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun on a second-half scramble of eight yards to the Atlanta 3-yard line. Though the hit looked clean, it jostled Darnold's helmet and dazed him as he stood. A few plays later, with backup P.J. Walker at the helm, Carolina scored its first touchdown on the day.
It was the second consecutive scramble on which Darnold drew a hit -- on the previous play, he took a shot from Falcons linebacker Deion Jones.
Darnold completed 13 of 24 passes for 129 yards, adding 66 rushing yards on eight carries.