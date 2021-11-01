Around the NFL

Cooper Rush on leading Cowboys to prime-time win over Vikings: 'Just as good as the dream'

Published: Nov 01, 2021 at 07:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush lived out a fantasy most will only grasp at during their nightly reveries. Rush started for an injured Dak Prescott and led America's Team on a game-winning drive on the road in prime time against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Yeah, you definitely dream about them, and it's just as good as the dream," Rush said after the 20-16 victory. "It's pretty awesome to be able to show everyone and to be able to win like that. You always want to win like that."

Rush made his first career NFL start after going undrafted in 2017 out of Central Michigan. He signed with the Cowboys as a rookie, but attempted only three career pass attempts entering Sunday night -- all coming in 2017.

In his first career start, Rush punctured a Mike Zimmer defense for 325 passing yards, two passing TDs and a 92.2 passer rating. Rush became the first QB to throw 300-plus passing yards and win his first NFL start in a prime-time road game since Gary Hogeboom for the Cowboys in Week 1, 1984 -- Hogeboom was drafted in the sixth round of the 1980 NFL Draft by the Cowboys out of Central Michigan.

Rush overcame some bumps in the road, including an interception and a fumble. On the final drive, he made a couple of great tosses, got some help from a miraculous ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ deflected reception down the sideline, and hit Cooper on a gorgeous ball in the back corner of the end zone for the go-ahead score.

With the game on the line, the Cowboys didn't lean on the run game. No, Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore put the ball in Rush's hands. The QB rewarded that faith.

"Yeah, I was glad everybody got to see that because that's Cooper Rush," McCarthy said of the game-winning drive. "I think that's a real strength of him. He plays the quarterback position like a seasoned veteran that's played 10, 12 years in the league. That's the man I get to see every day. He's very steady, very intelligent. He's a great teammate."

McCarthy added that it was a "gut-check win" for the Cowboys, who were playing without Prescott for the first time this season due to a calf injury.

Rush didn't look like Prescott on Sunday night -- no backup would -- and there were a few missed throws and the forced interception early. But unlike some other backup quarterbacks the Cowboys have tossed into the fray in recent years, Rush didn't get overwhelmed even when things weren't going well.

"It wasn't crazy. I felt like I belonged out there," Rush said. "We were in the huddle, breaking the huddle, getting in line and going through your processes, it didn't feel overwhelming at all. I think I haven't played a lot, but being around the NFL, you're going against those guys every day, and our defense is pretty good. You're going against those guys every day, it's not like you're not seeing things, so it never felt too big in terms of speed or like -- I just felt like in command. Playing with those guys that I get to play with out there, just go down the list, O-line, running back, receiver, makes my job a lot easier."

It helped that the Cowboys have an offense to buffer the first-time starter. Cooper made a few great catches en route to 122 yards and a TD. CeeDee Lamb continued to terrorize cornerbacks going for 112 yards on six catches. Cedrick Wilson took a great Rush pass over the middle for a 73-yard TD to give the Cowboys life early. And Ezekiel Elliott powered his way for a massive first down on a dump-off on third-and-11 to set up the game-winning score.

"Like I said, unbelievable players," Rush said. "Makes my job easy when you look out there and you're like, oh, he's going to win, he's going to win on that route, and you just cut it loose and he's there. Those guys up front did a heck of a job, obviously. Ran the ball really well in the first half. Protection was great all day, so makes the QB's job a lot easier."

Also, having a defense that smothered everything the Vikings attempted on the ground and through the air helped.

Sunday night's prime-time victory proved that this is a much different Cowboys team than the one that put up points with Dak last season, then got manhandled when he got hurt. No, Dallas is a complete team in 2021.

Complete with a backup QB it can trust to grind out a win in a pinch.

Related Content

news

Brian Flores not worried about job status as Dolphins fall to 1-7

The Dolphins fell to 1-7 on the season following Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Bills, their seventh in a row. Despite recent rumblings of Brian Flores being on the hot seat, the coach said he's not worried about his job status.
news

Trevon Diggs sprains ankle in Cowboys' victory

Late in Sunday night's win, Dallas cornerback ﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ sustained a right ankle sprain and will have it evaluated when the team returns home
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Giants-Chiefs

NFL.com's Michael Baca breaks down four things to watch for when the Kansas City Chiefs host the New York Giants on Monday night.
news

Jets' Robert Saleh on QB Mike White remaining starter after monster Week 8: 'Anything's possible'

Mike White's historic first start will be remembered for a long time in New York. If things continue to work out, Robert Saleh could have an intriguing decision on his hands at QB.
news

Dak Prescott inactive; Cooper Rush will start for Cowboys vs. Vikings

A calf injury will keep Dak Prescott out of the Cowboys' prime-time matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings on "Sunday Night Football" as he is inactive.
news

Carson Wentz: 'Beating myself up' over late-game INTs in overtime loss to Titans

Colts QB Carson Wentz laments the two late-game turnovers which aided a 34-31 overtime defeat to the Titans.
news

Saints QB Jameis Winston suffers 'significant' knee injury vs. Bucs

﻿Jameis Winston﻿ is down. The Saints' starting QB suffered a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and did not return.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action. 
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold exits win over Falcons early due to concussion

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold exited Carolina's 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion after sustaining a hard hit in the fourth quarter.
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to 'step away from football' to focus on 'mental wellbeing'

Falcons WR ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ announced via Twitter that he needs to "step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing." Atlanta declared Ridley inactive for Sunday's game against Carolina due to a personal matter.
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) active vs. Saints

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ is back. The Buccaneers TE is officially active for Sunday's game against the Saints, clearing him to play for the first time since Week 3.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW