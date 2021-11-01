Around the NFL

Trevon Diggs sprains ankle in Cowboys' victory

Published: Nov 01, 2021
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Though the Cowboys came away from Minnesota with a 20-16 victory, they did not come away unscathed.

Late in Sunday night's win, Dallas cornerback ﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ sustained a right ankle sprain and will have it evaluated when the team returns home, the team announced to reporters.

Diggs was on the sideline for the end of the game when the Cowboys defense held back the Vikings offense's comeback bid.

Diggs entered Week 8 with a league-high seven interceptions and at least one in each game, but had his streak broken against Minnesota. He had one tackle in 59 snaps on Sunday night.

