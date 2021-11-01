Trevon Diggs sprains ankle in Cowboys' victory

Though the Cowboys came away from Minnesota with a 20-16 victory, they did not come away unscathed.

Late in Sunday night's win, Dallas cornerback ﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ sustained a right ankle sprain and will have it evaluated when the team returns home, the team announced to reporters.

Diggs was on the sideline for the end of the game when the Cowboys defense held back the Vikings offense's comeback bid.