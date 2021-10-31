2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 8 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL on this Week 8 Sunday:
- Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson is doubtful to return against the 49ers after suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter. Running back Damien Williams (knee) is questionable.
- Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (hand) is questionable to return against the Lions. Wide receiver Jalen Reagor (ankle) has been ruled out. Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) is questionable
- Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) has been ruled out against the Steelers. Safety John Johnson III has been ruled out with a neck injury.
- Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis was ruled out against the Titans with a knee injury.
- New York Jets offensive tackle George Fant (ankle) is questionable to return against the Bengals.
- Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been ruled out against the Browns after being evaluated for a concussion.