Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) active vs. Saints

Published: Oct 31, 2021 at 02:55 PM
Rob Gronkowski is back.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end is officially active for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, clearing him to play for the first time since Week 3.

Gronkowski was regarded as a game-time decision after returning to practice this past week. His availability gives Tom Brady another dangerous weapon while Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller remain out of the lineup.

The four-time All-Pro caught two touchdowns in each of the first two games of the season. Gronk then suffered at least four cracked ribs and a punctured lung the following week, which sidelined him for the first time since he came out of retirement before the 2020 campaign.

Linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) are also active for Sunday's NFC South clash.

The Bucs (6-1) hold a 1.5-game lead over the Saints (4-2), who won both regular-season meetings in the series last year before losing to Tampa Bay in the Divisional Round.

