Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) not traveling with team, won't play vs. Patriots

Rob Gronkowski﻿'s New England homecoming won't happen on Sunday night.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Gronkowski will not travel with the Buccaneers and will be held out versus the Patriots, per a source. The team later announced the news.

The Buccaneers tight end was declared doubtful with a rib injury on the Bucs' official injury report Friday.

In addition to Gronkowski, the Bucs also announced they will be without pass rusher ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿, who was questionable with a shoulder injury.

Gronkowski sustained the rib injury early in the third quarter of last week's road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran exited before returning late in the quarter, finishing the game with four catches for 55 yards.

This is the first game Gronkowski will miss since coming out of retirement to play in Tampa Bay ahead of the 2020 season, making his rib injury an untimely development ahead of he and Brady's return to New England. The 32-year-old got off to a hot start in 2021 with 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns in the first three games.