Around the NFL

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) not traveling with team, won't play vs. Patriots

Published: Oct 02, 2021 at 12:37 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Rob Gronkowski﻿'s New England homecoming won't happen on Sunday night.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Gronkowski will not travel with the Buccaneers and will be held out versus the Patriots, per a source. The team later announced the news.

The Buccaneers tight end was declared doubtful with a rib injury on the Bucs' official injury report Friday.

In addition to Gronkowski, the Bucs also announced they will be without pass rusher ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿, who was questionable with a shoulder injury.

Gronkowski sustained the rib injury early in the third quarter of last week's road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran exited before returning late in the quarter, finishing the game with four catches for 55 yards.

This is the first game Gronkowski will miss since coming out of retirement to play in Tampa Bay ahead of the 2020 season, making his rib injury an untimely development ahead of he and Brady's return to New England. The 32-year-old got off to a hot start in 2021 with 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns in the first three games.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady will still have great options at tight end despite Gronkowski's absence. Cameron Brate (five receptions, 43 yards) and O.J. Howard (2/32) are now poised to get more opportunities in the Bucs' high-powered offense which generates plenty of attention with a stellar receiving corps.

Related Content

news

Ravens activate practice squad RB Le'Veon Bell 

The Ravens' backfield has added a possibly major piece ahead of Week 4, elevating RB Le'Veon Bell from the practice squad.
news

Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) placed on injured reserve

﻿Colts G Quenton Nelson﻿ (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve and will miss a minimum of three weeks, the team announced Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 2

Steelers WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Green Bay Packers, the team announced Saturday.
news

Patriots place RB James White (hip) on injured reserve

New England Patriots running back James White could miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury sustained in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.
news

Packers' Za'Darius Smith undergoes back surgery, expected to remain out for extended period of time 

Packers' standout pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time after undergoing back surgery this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Rob Gronkowski (ribs) doubtful for Buccaneers-Patriots

Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury could keep him out of action in Week 4. The Buccaneers listed Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Patriots on the team's Friday injury report.
news

Bears' starting QB vs. Lions will be game-time decision; Andy Dalton (knee) listed as questionable

Chicago coach Matt Nagy continues to put off his starting quarterback decision for Sunday's home game against the Lions. Andy Dalton is officially listed as questionable for Sunday after being limited in practice all week.
news

Titans rule out WRs A.J. Brown, Julio Jones vs. Jets

Ryan Tannehill will have to look down the depth chart for targets this weekend. Titans receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are out for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) questionable to play vs. Browns 

Dalvin Cook participated in practices on a limited basis this week while dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Seahawks.
news

Richard Sherman will be active for Buccaneers' Sunday night game vs. Patriots

Richard Sherman hasn't been a Buccaneer for a full week, but he might make his debut Sunday night. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday that Sherman will be active for Tampa Bay's Week 4 showdown with the Patriots. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 1

Washington wideout Curtis Samuel will make his long-awaited debut with the team on Sunday, coach Ron Rivera announced. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW