Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski (ribs) doubtful for Buccaneers-Patriots

Published: Oct 01, 2021 at 04:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury could keep him out of action in Week 4.

The Buccaneers listed Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Patriots on the team's Friday injury report. Gronkowski did not participate in Friday's practice.

Gronkowski suffered the injury when he caught a pass and was hit in the midsection by Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis early in the third quarter of Tampa Bay's loss to Los Angeles. The veteran tight end exited before returning late in the quarter, finishing the game with four catches for 55 yards.

Gronkowski got off to a slow start to the 2020 season before coming on strong to close it, capping his first year with Tampa Bay with a two-touchdown performance in Super Bowl LV. He's continued to produce points for the Buccaneers, scoring four touchdowns in his first three games this season.

Tampa Bay will still have two quality options in ﻿Cameron Brate﻿ and O.J. Howard, but the return of Tom Brady and Gronkowski to New England might not end up including the former Patriots tight end's participation.

