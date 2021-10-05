NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Cardinals fly into No. 1 spot, Cowboys hit top 10

Previous rank: No. 11﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





That right there was a certified, no-doubt-about-it, oh-helllllll-yes, Statement Win™. The Cardinals went to Los Angeles and laid the smackdown on a Rams team that spent the week being hyped up as a Super Bowl favorite (we may have played a small role in this space). What made the 37-20 triumph especially impressive was that it wasn't all about a dynamo performance by Kyler Murray, though the rising third-year quarterback was again excellent. Instead, this was a team effort: The offense had its way with the Rams' elite defense, while the Cards' defense forced two early turnovers and kept the Matthew Stafford-led Rams air attack out of sync all afternoon. The victory was the first for the Cardinals in nine tries against Sean McVay's Rams. Said cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.: "I feel like as a team, we're building towards something."