After growing closer amid displacement, Saints brimming with excitement for return to Superdome

After the Saints deplaned Sunday night, many members of the team began assessing the damage, something so many other area residents are all too familiar with doing when they return home after a storm. Head coach Sean Payton was in his first year with the team when it returned from being displaced by Hurricane Katrina. He wanted to make sure everything was as close to normal as possible before returning the team to the city this week. Fortunately, most of the damage to the homes of members of the organization was minor: fences pulled up, roofs in need of repair, mold growing inside of houses.

This past Wednesday, as the team began its preparation for Sunday's game against the Giants, the practice had a feel unlike the ones that have preceded it this season, according to players I spoke with. Being back on their own practice fields, in their own facility, brought a new energy. Players are trying to prepare themselves for what to expect on Sunday at the Superdome. It'll be 637 days since the last time the Saints played in front of a full-capacity crowd in their city. It's already known as one of the toughest places to play for visiting teams. The noise from fans has been known to reach well over 100 decibels.

"I think (Payton's) trying to simulate it in practice with the crowd noise," Callaway said. "But from what I've heard, from coaches, this crowd ... be prepared. They are going to be hyped. Be ready. The hurricane, the first home game after COVID (capacity restrictions) and the crazy start of the season for us. I know the fans are going to be there. I know the city is going to be there. I can't imagine how it's going to be."

While Payton has made it as loud as possible at practice, players have admitted nothing compares to the actual crowd noise. Thus far, it sounds like the coach hasn't spoken much to the team about what this game means to the city and how fans might react Sunday when the team takes the field -- or has to make a big third-down stop on defense.

"(Payton) hasn't talked about it as much," Jenkins told me. "That narrative has come from the players. We feel very attached to the city. It's not only what we're going through moving to Dallas, we also understand that there are people that have lost everything. We know what it meant the last time a big storm hit the season and how they leaned on the way we performed to find some kind of normalcy. Some kind of joy. So we know that that is on our back and we actually enjoy that. It gives us extra motivation to show up each week. Every game means something, which it does, but it means something a little bit more."

"I know the city is looking forward to us winning," Callaway said. "That's what we try to play for. Demario (Davis) said it in his speech. That the team really needs to take notice now with all this going on and everything that is happening to our city, everyone is still watching us. Looking forward to us brightening their day. They'll have our backs win or lose, even though they want to win. Who doesn't? That's what we play for. We play for each other and we play for this city."