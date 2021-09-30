Ground Index

Presented By

RB Index, Week 4: Three potential trade partners for Colts' Marlon Mack 

Published: Sep 30, 2021 at 10:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

Marlon Mack has become the odd man out in the Indianapolis backfield.

The fifth-year pro ran for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 -- but he's never played a full season, and he missed nearly all of 2020 with an Achilles injury. With Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines -- who just signed a three-year extension with the Colts -- getting the majority of the carries to start the 2021 season, a fully healthy Mack is looking for a fresh start.

He and the team are working on a mutually agreed upon effort to trade him. As a 25-year-old on a one-year contract, Mack could be a great option for any and all RB-needy teams. Suitors have until the Nov. 2 trade deadline to pursue the one-cut runner.

Here are three potential fits as trade partners:

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
1-2

The Falcons' run game is averaging 82.7 yards per game (28th in the NFL) behind the efforts of Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson. While Arthur Smith prefers to run downhill -- like he did with Derrick Henry in Tennessee -- Mack would add a much-needed explosive element to this unit as an outside-zone back. The Falcons must find a way to move the chains and get points on the board after totaling 48 through the first three weeks. Mack will bring speed and talent to a weak position group in Atlanta. 

Related Links

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2-1

The Ravens' backfield has unfortunately taken a front seat on the 2021 injury train, with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all going down with season-ending injuries before Week 1. They have since signed veteran castoffs Latavius Murray, Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman, with Murray and Ty'Son Williams, an undrafted free agent who spent most of 2020 on the Ravens' practice squad, getting the bulk of the carries at the position. The Ravens boast the league's best rushing attack at 185.3 rushing yards per game, thanks to electric quarterback Lamar Jackson, but adding a speedster like Mack will only make this unit scarier and tougher to defend. Any edge Baltimore can have in an uber-competitive AFC North is worth pursuing.

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2-1

To be honest, I'm a little surprised John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan haven't made a trade for Mack yet. Through three weeks, the 49ers have already marched out a carousel of running backs, with Raheem Mostert, Elijah Mitchell, Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty and Kyle Juszczyk all taking snaps in the backfield. Mostert was lost for the season after logging just two carries in Week 1 with a knee injury, Hasty landed on IR with a high-ankle sprain ahead of the Green Bay game and sixth-round rookie Mitchell missed Week 3 with a shoulder injury. Sermon had 10 carries for 31 yards and a TD as the featured back Sunday, but Shanahan's offense, which is averaging 105 rushing yards per game, deserves more production out of the position. Kerryon Johnson was promoted to the active roster prior to Week 3, though he didn't get any carries Sunday night. Still, it feels like a no-brainer to trade a late-round pick and secure Mack, a more proven player, as a one-year rental. 

Top 15 running backs

With the 2021 NFL season underway, former All-Pro running back and current NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew examines all RBs and ranks his top 15. For the first quarter of the season, the Ground Index rankings are based on a combination of:

1) Player accomplishments prior to the 2021 season.
2) Weekly performances, factoring in strength of opponent.

Rankings will be based solely on this season's efforts following Week 4. Now, let's get to it. Entering Week 4, here is MJD's pecking order, with arrows reflecting changes from last week's list:

Rank
1
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans

2021 stats: 3 games | 80 att | 353 rush yds | 4.41 ypc | 3 rush TD | 12 rec | 105 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles


Henry's 58-yard Week 1 seems like it came ages ago, with the Titans star backing up a 182-yard rushing performance in Week 2 with 113 yards on 28 carries in Sunday's win over the Colts. I feel like I'm going to be saying this a lot this year, but it's Henry's world. We're just living in it.

Rank
2
2
Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns

2021 stats: 3 games | 48 att | 262 rush yds | 5.46 ypc | 3 rush TD | 3 rec | 21 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 1 fumble


Chubb wasn't super efficient against the Bears, but he still helped the Browns' second-ranked rushing attack rack up 215 yards on the ground. He has now logged four consecutive games with at least 80 rushing yards, the longest active streak in the NFL.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Rank
3
2
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
Green Bay Packers · RB

2021 stats: 3 games | 41 att | 158 rush yds | 3.85 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 10 rec | 75 rec yds | 3 rec TD | 0 fumbles


Though the Packers rank 30th in rushing this season, Jones has been all over the field as a threat in both the run and pass games. He is tied for the league lead in scrimmage touchdowns, bringing his total to 35 since 2019 (second-most in that span).﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Rank
4
3
Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints

2021 stats: 3 games | 52 att | 177 rush yds | 3.40 ypc | 0 rush TD | 10 rec | 62 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 0 fumbles


Kamara posted 100-plus scrimmage yards for the first team this season against the Patriots, thanks to a strong performance on the ground. His 89 rushing yards were more than he had in Weeks 1 and 2 combined. 

Rank
5
1
Ezekiel Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys

2021 stats: 3 games | 44 att | 199 rush yds | 4.52 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 7 rec | 53 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles


Zeke found his groove Monday night against the Eagles and looks to keep it going against a Panthers defense that has allowed just 31.3 rushing yards per game heading into Week 4. He has a chance to register at least 70 rushing yards and one rushing TD in his third straight game, something he's done twice in his career.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Rank
6
3
Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook
Minnesota Vikings

2021 stats: 2 games | 42 att | 192 rush yds | 4.57 ypc | 1 rush TD | 8 rec | 60 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 1 fumble


Cook was out last week with an ankle injury, but it doesn't appear he'll be sidelined long-term. I gotta say, it was reassuring to see the Vikings' depth at the running back position, as Alexander Mattison took the torch with flying colors against Seattle.

Rank
7
1
Joe Mixon
Joe Mixon
Cincinnati Bengals · RB

2021 stats: 3 games | 67 att | 286 rush yds | 4.27 ypc | 1 rush TD | 6 rec | 29 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles


Mixon took advantage of a T.J. Watt-less Steelers defense, rushing for 90 yards on 18 carries (5.0 yards per carry) -- a good outing after a mediocre Week 2. He's playing with a lot of confidence heading into a meeting with the Jags' 17th-ranked run defense.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Rank
8
1
Austin Ekeler
Austin Ekeler
Los Angeles Chargers

2021 stats: 3 games | 35 att | 166 rush yds | 4.74 ypc | 1 rush TD | 15 rec | 113 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles


Ekeler is stringing together a good start to the season after he added 107 scrimmage yards, including a 16-yard touchdown reception, in Sunday's win over the Chiefs. Averaging 4.7 rushing yards per carry and adding splash plays in the passing game, Ekeler is the perfect weapon for emerging MVP candidate Justin Herbert.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Rank
9
1
Chris Carson
Chris Carson
Seattle Seahawks

2021 stats: 3 games | 41 att | 202 rush yds | 4.93 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 5 rec | 28 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 1 fumble


Carson has provided balance to the Seahawks' offense by being extremely efficient. In fact, he joins Lamar Jackson as the only two players with more than 200 rushing yards on fewer than 45 carries this season.

Rank
10
8
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers

2021 stats: 3 games | 52 att | 201 rush yds | 3.87 ypc | 1 rush TD | 16 rec | 163 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles


It was gut-wrenching to see McCaffrey sidelined again after a hamstring injury occurred in the second quarter of last week's victory over Houston. Before he exited, McCaffrey racked up seven carries for 31 yards and two catches for 9 yards. While the Panthers decided to not put him on injured reserve, meaning he won't be required to miss at least three weeks, they don't want to mess with these soft-tissue injuries. Hopefully, he gets back to 100 percent soon.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Rank
11
1
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts

2021 stats: 3 games | 42 att | 171 rush yds | 4.07 ypc | 0 rush TD | 8 rec | 70 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles


The second-year back had limited carries (10) against the Titans but made the most of them by averaging 6.4 yards per attempt. With an ailing quarterback and a beat up O-line, Taylor is going to have to channel his scorching second half of last season to help his team out of a winless start.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Rank
12
NR
Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns · RB

2021 stats: 3 games | 29 att | 165 rush yds | 5.69 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 10 rec | 104 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles


Hunt wore down the Bears' defense to earn his most scrimmage yards in a game since joining the Browns in 2019. He finished with 10 carries for 81 rushing yards and six receptions for 74 receiving yards with one rushing TD. He, like backfield mate Nick Chubb, is a nightmare behind that O-line in Kevin Stefanski's scheme, and I love it!﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Rank
13
NR
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants · RB

2021 stats: 3 games | 39 att | 134 rush yds | 3.44 ypc | 1 rush TD | 9 rec | 56 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles


Saquon gave the Giants a chance to get their first win with a fourth-quarter touchdown against Atlanta, but a defensive meltdown put those thoughts to rest. It's clear the Giants' star running back is getting more and more comfortable every time he steps out on the field in his return from an ACL tear.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Rank
14
3
David Montgomery
David Montgomery
Chicago Bears

2021 stats: 3 games | 46 att | 203 rush yds | 4.41 ypc | 1 rush TD | 6 rec | 49 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles


The Bears totaled 47 offensive yards against the Browns, and Montgomery had 34 of them on 10 attempts. It was a poor game plan all around, so I'm not going to fault Montgomery for a lack of carries. That said, I expect more from the Bears back against Detroit.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Rank
15
NR
Antonio Gibson
Antonio Gibson
Washington Football Team · RB

2021 stats: 3 games | 45 att | 190 rush yds | 4.22 ypc | 0 rush TD | 6 rec | 95 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 2 fumbles


With a big performance against the Bills, Gibson now has five career games with at least 100 scrimmage yards and one TD. Gibson, who had 11 rushing TDs in his rookie season, really impressed on a 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown, weaving in and out of Bills defenders before punctuating the effort with a dive over the goal line. Now it's about finding consistency.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

DROPPED OUT: Damien Harris, Patriots (previously No. 13); Mark Ingram, Texans (No. 14); Josh Jacobs, Raiders (No. 15).

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter.

The Ground Index presented by FedEx ranks NFL running back performances all season long. Check out the weekly FedEx Air NFL Players of the Week and cast your vote after Sunday Night Football.

Related Content

news

RB Index, Week 3: How Derrick Henry -- the Titans' scariest weapon -- just got scarier

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals how the Titans' scariest offensive weapon -- Derrick Henry -- just got scarier. Plus, how far did Aaron Jones climb in the top 15 RB rankings after a four-TD day?
news

RB Index, Week 2: Three running backs poised to bounce back

After an underwhelming opening effort from running backs across the NFL, Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights three rushers poised to bounce back in Week 2. And for the first time this season, MJD ranks the top 15 RBs in the league.
news

RB Index, Week 1: Predicting 2021's top 10 leading rushers

Can Ezekiel Elliott reclaim his spot at the top of the rushing charts? Will Derrick Henry win his third straight rushing title? Maurice Jones-Drew predicts 2021's top 10 leading rushers ahead of Week 1.
news

RB stock watch: Super Bowl champion Leonard Fournette up, Le'Veon Bell down

Maurice Jones-Drew looks back at the 2020 season and identifies running backs whose stock rose or fell. What is Leonard Fournette's status after a Lombardi run? How can Le'Veon Bell rebound from a disappointing season with both the Jets and Chiefs?
news

Leonard Fournette is the X-factor to the Bucs' success in Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay's roster is loaded with talent, but one player could be integral to the offense's success in Super Bowl LV. Maurice Jones-Drew reveals the Buccaneers' X-factor.
news

RB Index: Who will be the next running back to go off on Championship Sunday?

One year ago, Raheem Mostert ran wild in the NFC title game. Maurice Jones-Drew ponders which running back has the best chance to go off on Championship Sunday.
news

RB Index: Five running backs I trust most in the Divisional Round

Having the trust of your team is extremely important at this point in the NFL season. Today, Maurice Jones-Drew lists the five running backs playing in this weekend's Divisional Round that HE trusts most. 
news

RB Index: Final top-10 rankings; who's the next great running back?

Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights one rookie poised to be the league's next great running back. Plus, he reveals his year-end RB rankings. 
news

RB Index, Week 17: Six running backs who've earned new contracts

Maurice Jones-Drew lists six running backs who've earned new contracts, including three standouts who own spots in MJD's updated ranking of the NFL's top 10 RBs heading into Week 17.
news

RB Index, Week 16: Is Derrick Henry already a Hall of Famer?

Derrick Henry has been one of the most dominant running backs over the last two-plus seasons. Maurice Jones-Drew examines whether the Titans RB is already a Hall of Famer. Plus, updated top-10 RBs rankings.
news

RB Index, Week 15: Five most dangerous rushing teams

After a record-setting contest between the Ravens and Browns that bookended Week 14, Maurice Jones-Drew lists the five most dangerous rushing teams in the NFL right now. Plus, updated top-10 RB rankings.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW