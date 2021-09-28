Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots: Who needs win most in Brady-Belichick reunion?

Belichick lives by a day-to-day mantra, focusing on one game, one practice, one rep at a time to achieve the best possible outcome. But make no mistake: A man who grew up immersed in everything football knows well about legacies. And he cares about his. Oh, The Great Mumbler won't say it outright. But a man who has been involved in multiple books, NFL films productions about his life and was an analyst on NFL Network's NFL 100 All-Time Team cares deeply about legacy. For Pete's sake, he renames his boat -- currently VIII Rings -- after every Super Bowl win.

And with those eight rings, Belichick's legacy should be untouchable. This is the man who has led some of the best defenses in history. The man who schemed to slow down ﻿Marshall Faulk﻿ and "The Greatest Show on Turf," then did the same to the McVay Wunderkinds 17 years later. The wake of Belichick's success is littered with those who attempted to take his throne.

And yet, with Brady moving to Tampa and immediately winning a Lombardi Trophy, the sharks are beginning to smell hints of blood. Was it actually Brady who carried the Patriots dynasty? The door has been open to question both Belichick The Coach and Belichick The Team-Builder. He's even taking shots from Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, who said Belichick "never evolved" near the end of TB12's Pats tenure.

The coach has to be champing at the bit for this opportunity to shut up those who foolishly think it was Belichick or Brady instead of Belichick and Brady who built the dynasty. Not that he'll openly admit it. Belichick will talk about how it's the next game on the schedule, how he still admires Brady, yadda, yadda, yadda. But it has to be burning him up that Brady won that Lombardi immediately after leaving Foxborough.

The Pats staring at a potential 1-3 start to the season -- which hasn't happened to Belichick since 2001, back when Brady first took the starting reins -- adds extra importance to New England's hopes of finally turning the page from the Brady era.