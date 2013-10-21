Peyton Manning's Indianapolis reunion spoiled by new era Colts

The Broncos didn't get even a first down from the two-minute warning in the first half until 4:15 remained in the third quarter -- and that drive ended with a field goal that closed the gap to 16 points. The Broncos closed the gap further, because whatever frailties Denver might have, Manning's offense is capable of gobbling up large chunks of the field quickly. But when Manning's arm was hit midway through the fourth quarter as he was about to start a drive that might have retaken the lead, the ball was intercepted. On the next drive, the Broncos fumbled just as they were about to score.