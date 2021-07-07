Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers sinks putt to win 'The Match' versus Tom Brady

Published: Jul 06, 2021 at 11:07 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

In a rematch of sorts of last season's NFC Championship Game that played out on the links of Montana rather than the gridiron of Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers sank a putt on the 16th hole Tuesday to lift him and teammate Bryson DeChambeau to a 3 and 2 win over Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in The Match charity golf event at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Rodgers, whose Green Bay Packers lost to Brady and the eventual Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last season's NFC title game, proved clutch against his friendly rival. His putt from 12 feet on the par-3 16th hole was true and locked up the victory.

"I haven't been playing a lot of golf, I'm just a pretty good putter," Rodgers said following the match on TNT. "I just said get me on the green."

Close early, Rodgers, the reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player and the offseason's most talked-about NFL star, and DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, surged on the back nine, taking a 3 up lead in the match-play format that enabled them to win the event, which took more than five hours, two holes early.

"I was glad I was able to get my partner up on the greens and he was making everything today," DeChambeau said.

Tuesday saw the second pairing for Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner, and Mickelson, who teamed up against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in a losing effort last year.

"We had fun and I feel like I'm the variable, the unfortunate variable, between winning and losing with Phil," Brady said, pointing out that Mickelson was 0-2 with him as a partner and 2-0 without him in the four renditions of The Match. "Happy for these two, they actually played amazing. Aaron killed it. Bryson was playing great. They were tough to beat today."

With the event taking place in Montana, there were scenic shots aplenty of wildlife, including what looked to be a Cinnamon bear. TNT host Brian Anderson took the opportunity to segue from the shot of the bear to the Chicago Bears and asked Rodgers, whose dismay and absence from activities with the Packers has been one of the offseason's top stories, if No. 12 would be quarterbacking for Green Bay against its archrivals.

"We'll see," Rodgers replied, offering little as he has for most of the offseason.

There was plenty of trash talk as was expected, but nothing all that newsworthy came out regarding Rodgers' ongoing impasse with the Packers. However, if there was a zinger -- or two -- that drew the most notice it was when Brady was talking to Tampa Bay teammate Rob Gronkowski﻿, who was being interviewed over the phone.

As Brady and Gronk teased each other about who was the most prepared for the upcoming season, the QB noted he was getting a first-hand look at the opposition.

"I'm studying my competition. I'm 30 yards away from Aaron, who's the leader of the Packers -- I think," Brady said.

To which Gronkowski, perhaps not realizing Rodgers was able to hear the conversation, responded with a dig on Rodgers' offseason.

"You're studying the wrong guy. Aaron looks more lazy now than I did in retirement," Gronkowski said.

Also part of the event as a broadcaster was wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who remains unsigned and hasn't announced whether he will return to play, but nothing came to the forefront regarding his uncertain future, either.

The event's conducted over 18 holes of a match-play, modified alternate shot format. Match-play scoring means whichever team has the best score wins an individual hole, with tied holes halved with no carryover. The winner is the team with the most points at the conclusion of 18 holes, as opposed to the standard stroke play in place at every PGA Tour event.

DeChambeau and Rodgers took the first lead with a win on the par-4 first hole, but it was hardly a foreshadowing of things to come as the match went back and forth.

Brady sank a birdie putt on the par-3 seventh hole to put himself and Mickelson 1 up, but the match was all square after eight holes and remained as such after the first nine.

Rodgers and DeChambeau began to forge ahead on the par-4 10th, taking a 1 up lead, which was their first since the start of the exhibition. The tandem didn't stop there, though, extending and taking the largest advantage of the match. Rodgers' birdie on the 12th was the third straight birdie for the pair and third straight hole won for them, putting them 3 up.

The winning streak was stopped at the 13th, which was halved, so Rodgers and DeChambeau kept their 3 up lead.

With a chance to clinch the win on the 15th hole, Rodgers and DeChambeau stumbled and conceded, dropping their advantage to 2 up as Brady and Mickelson won for the first time since the seventh. But a second chance to sew up the win was all Rodgers would need.

"He's been clutch," DeChambeau said moments before Rodgers' match-ending make.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers on if he'll return to Packers: 'We'll see'

During play at "The Match 4," Aaron Rodgers was asked if he'd be back quarterbacking the Packers in 2021, but the reigning AP NFL MVP offered little in the form of an update, stating simply, "We'll see."
news

Trai Turner: Steelers play 'my style' of football

Steelers right guard Trai Turner joined NFL Total Access on Tuesday to discuss his excitement to join a Pittsburgh offensive line that is looking to play his style of football. 
news

Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson 'priding himself' on 1,000 yards rushing in 2021

Antonio Gibson came up 205 yards shy of 1,000 as a rookie and the Washington back has aspirations of hitting that ballyhooed rushing mark in 2021.
news

Roundup: No players have opted out of 2021 season as deadline passes

No NFL players are believed to have opted out of the 2021 season as the deadline passes, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Patriots sign first-round QB Mac Jones to rookie deal

Alabama product Mac Jones is officially under contract, signing a four-year rookie deal with the Patriots on Tuesday.
news

Defense Secretary grants Buccaneers CB Cameron Kinley's request to play football 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley, a former Navy team captain, announced Tuesday he has been permitted the opportunity to attend training camp and postpone his military commission.
news

Lions OC Anthony Lynn ditched plans for year off in 2021 to join his former players in Detroit

Anthony Lynn explains how he had plans to take a year off coaching until getting a phone call new Lions head coach Dan Campbell -- a former player of his who offered him the offensive coordinator job in Detroit.  
news

WR N'Keal Harry formally requests trade from Patriots

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has formally requested a trade from New England through his agent on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Panthers TE Dan Arnold 'ready to take on a bigger role' in Carolina

Dan Arnold isn't quite a household name but, in his first season with the Panthers, an expanded role -- and a bigger spotlight -- could be on the horizon.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard confident in receiving corps after relatively quiet offseason

Chris Ballard disappointed some Colts fans by not reeling in the biggest of fish in March, a reality that isn't the worst outcome for a team. The Colts did make moves -- they just refused to overpay to make a headline.
news

Delanie Walker endorses Titans TE Anthony Firkser: He's 'going to be elite'

A former teammate of new Titans starting tight end Anthony Firkser, Delanie Walker believes the Tennessee four-year pro will take a step to the next level in 2021 after following in the footsteps of Walker and Jonnu Smith. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW