Aaron Rodgers sinks putt to win 'The Match' versus Tom Brady

With the event taking place in Montana, there were scenic shots aplenty of wildlife, including what looked to be a Cinnamon bear. TNT host Brian Anderson took the opportunity to segue from the shot of the bear to the Chicago Bears and asked Rodgers, whose dismay and absence from activities with the Packers has been one of the offseason's top stories, if No. 12 would be quarterbacking for Green Bay against its archrivals.

"We'll see," Rodgers replied, offering little as he has for most of the offseason.

There was plenty of trash talk as was expected, but nothing all that newsworthy came out regarding Rodgers' ongoing impasse with the Packers. However, if there was a zinger -- or two -- that drew the most notice it was when Brady was talking to Tampa Bay teammate Rob Gronkowski﻿, who was being interviewed over the phone.

As Brady and Gronk teased each other about who was the most prepared for the upcoming season, the QB noted he was getting a first-hand look at the opposition.

"I'm studying my competition. I'm 30 yards away from Aaron, who's the leader of the Packers -- I think," Brady said.

To which Gronkowski, perhaps not realizing Rodgers was able to hear the conversation, responded with a dig on Rodgers' offseason.

"You're studying the wrong guy. Aaron looks more lazy now than I did in retirement," Gronkowski said.

Also part of the event as a broadcaster was wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who remains unsigned and hasn't announced whether he will return to play, but nothing came to the forefront regarding his uncertain future, either.

The event's conducted over 18 holes of a match-play, modified alternate shot format. Match-play scoring means whichever team has the best score wins an individual hole, with tied holes halved with no carryover. The winner is the team with the most points at the conclusion of 18 holes, as opposed to the standard stroke play in place at every PGA Tour event.

DeChambeau and Rodgers took the first lead with a win on the par-4 first hole, but it was hardly a foreshadowing of things to come as the match went back and forth.

Brady sank a birdie putt on the par-3 seventh hole to put himself and Mickelson 1 up, but the match was all square after eight holes and remained as such after the first nine.