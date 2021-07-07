Aaron Rodgers on if he'll return to Packers: 'We'll see'

Just when or if Aaron Rodgers returns to leading and throwing for the Green Bay Packers remains the NFL offseason's burning question, but his ability to sidestep is still in prime form.

During live coverage of Tuesday's The Match 4 in Montana, TNT's Brian Anderson, following a live shot of a bear near the golf course, asked Rodgers if he would be back quarterbacking the Packers against the Chicago Bears and then again if he'd be back for the team's season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Rodgers' response was simple, hardly informative and the same for both questions.

"I don't know B.A., we'll see," Rodgers said when asked about the Bears game. "We'll see, won't we."

When asked about Sept. 12, which is Week 1, Rodgers replied, "What's that one?"