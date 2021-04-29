Aaron Rodgers unhappy with Packers as negotiations on extension drag on

The Packers attempted to quell worries about Aaron Rodgers﻿' future earlier this week by stating he'd be their quarterback "for the foreseeable future," but it doesn't sound as certain from Rodgers' perspective.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the two sides have been negotiating a long-term contract for weeks, and at times during the negotiations, Rodgers has been unhappy. With no deal done, Rodgers remains unhappy, leaving room for concern in Green Bay.

The negotiations have involved Rodgers' agent, Dave Dunn, flying to Green Bay to work on a deal. The goal for Rodgers: Work out an extension to keep him in Green Bay and provide contractual security, as he did not want a restructure, per Rapoport. With the negotiations ongoing, other teams learned Rodgers was unhappy and called Green Bay to gauge his availability, to which they received denials.

The Packers eventually offered an extension, but no deal has been made, Rapoport added.

One of those teams was the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. A formal offer was never made, but the Niners had heard enough to pick up the phone and see if they might have room to make a deal. There is a "zero percent chance" the Packers would trade the reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player, Pelissero added.

As the drama has played out this offseason, Rodgers was also the guest host for Jeopardy! for two weeks and came off impressively enough that the belief is he could be among the candidates to become the full-time host, Rapoport added. On Saturday, Rodgers will be at another high-profile non-football event as he's heading to the Kentucky Derby, Rapoport added.