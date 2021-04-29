Around the NFL

49ers reached out to Packers this week regarding trade for Aaron Rodgers

Published: Apr 29, 2021
The San Francisco 49ers sent multiple first-round picks to Miami to move up to No. 3 in a move most everyone saw as a deal to draft a new quarterback, but that isn't the only area the 49ers entered when attempting to upgrade the position.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the 49ers reached out to the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday concerning a potential trade for ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿. No formal offer was made, per Pelissero, and a source told him there is "zero percent chance" the Packers move the reigning NFL MVP.

For what it's worth, Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst also told reporters earlier this week that Rodgers will "be our quarterback for the foreseeable future."

A Rodgers deal would be an earth-shattering transaction, but it's not the only player the 49ers at least kicked the tires on. San Francisco has also been monitoring the status of Texans signal-caller ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, and the call on Rodgers wasn't San Francisco's first check-in with potentially available quarterbacks.

The 49ers have kept their targets as tightly locked as Fort Knox to this point, but the calls made recently indicate they might not be set on their guy at No. 3 -- or they're just making sure a miracle isn't available to be pulled off. Either way, the current state of the position isn't satisfactory for San Francisco's leadership, meaning we're likely to see a new face coming to the quarterbacks room as soon as tonight. Stay tuned to learn who it will be.

