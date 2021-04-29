49ers reached out to Packers this week regarding trade for Aaron Rodgers

The San Francisco 49ers sent multiple first-round picks to Miami to move up to No. 3 in a move most everyone saw as a deal to draft a new quarterback, but that isn't the only area the 49ers entered when attempting to upgrade the position.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the 49ers reached out to the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday concerning a potential trade for ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿. No formal offer was made, per Pelissero, and a source told him there is "zero percent chance" the Packers move the reigning NFL MVP.

For what it's worth, Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst also told reporters earlier this week that Rodgers will "be our quarterback for the foreseeable future."

A Rodgers deal would be an earth-shattering transaction, but it's not the only player the 49ers at least kicked the tires on. San Francisco has also been monitoring the status of Texans signal-caller ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, and the call on Rodgers wasn't San Francisco's first check-in with potentially available quarterbacks.