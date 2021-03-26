Around the NFL

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick from Dolphins; Miami gets No. 12 pick, two future firsts

Published: Mar 26, 2021 at 01:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers have made a draft splash one month before it actually begins.

The 49ers have traded up from the 12th overall pick to the third overall in a deal with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Miami receives the 12th overall selection from San Francisco, a third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per Rapoport. The Dolphins then traded the No. 12 pick and a 2022 first-rounder to the Eagles for the sixth-overall selection to complete the Friday flurry of deals.

The trade, which San Francisco announced later Friday, for the No. 3 pick can have massive ramifications on the outlook of the league at quarterback. NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Friday that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told him Jimmy Garoppolo remains in the team's plans, which Rapoport added means keeping Garoppolo in Santa Clara, but frankly, teams don't just give up three first-round picks to leap up from No. 12 to 3 to take a complementary piece. This sure feels like it's a move to land a signal-caller of the future.

We've spent plenty of time and digital space wringing our hands over the future of Garoppolo, which includes wondering if he'll be able to be healthy for a full season, something he's done just once in his time with the 49ers. That season, San Francisco was fantastic, winning the NFC title and coming within a quarter of a Super Bowl triumph.

But the ceiling on Garoppolo is visible, and he hasn't gotten near it because he hasn't been able to get off the ground due to injury. After spending most of the past three seasons vacillating between Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard when determining who will fill in for Garoppolo, it became clear that simply wouldn't be acceptable for the 49ers anymore. The "Jimmy got hurt" excuse is no longer a fluke, but a trend, and it's time to prepare accordingly -- not because they'd expect an injury, but it would be foolish to not have a better Plan B. Remember, the two most important football players on a team are the starting quarterback, and the backup quarterback, especially in today's NFL.

The 49ers have a roster they and many others believe is built to win now, one that was decimated by injury last season, and they have a coach who is fully capable of guiding them to fulfilling their greatest potential. The only thing that has really been in their way is the injury report, and if San Francisco believes all of this to be true, now is the time to strike on one of the top quarterback prospects in a highly touted class. The logic isn't simply drafting to replace Garoppolo, either. The 49ers very well could keep Garoppolo, take their guy at No. 3, and slot him in behind Garoppolo with the ship headed full steam ahead.

This time around, if Garoppolo gets hurt, the 49ers could have the guy they envision for the long haul ready to go behind him. Will it be a tough situation to step into for a rookie quarterback? Sure, but not any tougher than it would be if San Francisco had drafted the quarterback, shipped Garoppolo elsewhere (New England, perhaps?) and handed the keys to the new kid. And that's still possible too, especially after examining Garoppolo's current deal and discovering he'd save the 49ers $23.6 million in a pre-June 1 cut and $25 million in a post-June 1 release.

Plus, telling the NFL your intent is to keep Garoppolo is also a move to preserve his value on the open market. If an interested team asks about Garoppolo, the 49ers haven't showed a single card in their hand that could cause them to lose a little leverage in negotiations. And if a trade doesn't work out, there's little to no damage control required to keep everything peaceful inside the organization.

This deal arrived with GM John Lynch watching BYU quarterback Zach Wilson -- the presumed No. 2 quarterback in this draft -- warming up to participate in his pro day. That's likely not a coincidence, but the Jets currently stand in the way of the 49ers in the Wilson sweepstakes -- unless they decide to keep Sam Darnold and spend the pick elsewhere (Oregon tackle Penei Sewell could be one option), or trade it for their own haul.

At pick No. 12, San Francisco was out of the running for quarterback. After this trade, they're right in the thick of it with Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance as other potential options. With savvy personnel navigation and draft maneuvering getting the 49ers to this point, they're poised to make a cannonball-like splash in April. And they might not end up being the only team finding themselves in need of a towel.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency. Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver Willie Snead﻿. Check out what else is happening around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick  in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection. 
news

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, accused of possessing stolen gun

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com. Lattimore was arrested for failure to notify possession of a firearm, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: 'Dak is the keystone of this team'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "very excited" upon learning that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott had been signed to a long-term deal.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers always wanted Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

During a chat with fans on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said the club wanted the 39-year-old veteran QB back as long as the money worked.
news

Seahawks re-signing DE Carlos Dunlap to two-year, $16.6M deal

A late-season addition to the team in 2020, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is re-signing with the Seahawks on a two-year deal worth $16.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus. 
news

Seahawks, starting DT Jarran Reed parting ways

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from longtime starting defensive tackle ﻿Jarran Reed﻿, either via release or trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Reed bid farewell to Seattle via social media, as well. 
news

Chiefs re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their free-agent receivers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chefs are re-signing wideout Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ might be on the move. Multiple teams have called to inquire about a possible trade for the Bengals' veteran RB, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW