Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

Published: Mar 26, 2021 at 01:42 PM
Kevin Patra

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is moving and shaking.

After trading the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dolphins leaped back into the top 10 of the draft with another Friday blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miami acquired the No. 6 overall pick and 156th selection (fifth round) from the Eagles in exchange for the No. 12 pick (acquired in the trade with the Niners), No. 123 (fourth round) and a 2022 first-round pick, Philadelphia announced.

The swap came after the Dolphins shipped the third pick to San Francisco in exchange for the 12th selection in 2021, a third-rounder in 2022 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

The trade doublet amounts to a three-team swap when it's all said and done. The 49ers get the No. 3 pick this year. The Dolphins end up with the No. 6 overall pick in 2021, a 2023 first-rounder, a 2022 third and a fifth-rounder this year. The Eagles get the 12th pick, a fourth-round selection this season and a 2022 first-rounder.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Eagles' first-rounder acquired in 2022 would be Miami's, not the one the Dolphins received from San Francisco.

Sitting with the third pick thanks to the Laremy Tunsil trade with Houston, the Dolphins did well to stay inside the top 10 while picking up future assets. Dropping just three spots, Miami keeps itself positioned to take a high-caliber Day 1 starter. With a run on QBs now a virtual certainty, the Dolphins could land a player like Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts, Jaylen Waddle or potentially one of the top offensive lineman if they slide past the Bengals and Falcons.

Trading all the way down the No. 12 would have taken Miami out of the running for one of the elite players, so jumping back up to No. 6 is a good use of assets by Grier. It's also possible Miami isn't done wheeling and dealing with 34 days left until Draft Day.

For the Eagles, the trade gives GM Howie Roseman additional chips to play with this season and, perhaps more importantly, next year, when Philly could have three first-rounders -- the ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ trade included a conditional first-rounder based on playing time. It's also possible that Roseman is stockpiling for another big move.

Rapoport reported the Eagles considered trying to trade up to draft Zach Wilson, but given the cost of moving up, felt it was better to move back and add a future first-rounder. The BYU quarterback is expected to go early in the draft, potentially as high as No. 2 overall, where the New York Jets currently sit.

Trading down in the draft further cements ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿' place as Philly's starting quarterback to open the 2021 season -- as we currently sit. Recently signed veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ is expected to be the backup. At No. 6 overall, Philly could have been in a position to draft a QB if Roseman believed there was an upgrade over Hurts. At No. 12, that scenario is far less likely to unfold, with clubs already lining themselves up to snag signal-callers very early in the first round.

