Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

Trading all the way down the No. 12 would have taken Miami out of the running for one of the elite players, so jumping back up to No. 6 is a good use of assets by Grier. It's also possible Miami isn't done wheeling and dealing with 34 days left until Draft Day.

For the Eagles, the trade gives GM Howie Roseman additional chips to play with this season and, perhaps more importantly, next year, when Philly could have three first-rounders -- the ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ trade included a conditional first-rounder based on playing time. It's also possible that Roseman is stockpiling for another big move.

Rapoport reported the Eagles considered trying to trade up to draft Zach Wilson, but given the cost of moving up, felt it was better to move back and add a future first-rounder. The BYU quarterback is expected to go early in the draft, potentially as high as No. 2 overall, where the New York Jets currently sit.