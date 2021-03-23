Former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco signing with Eagles

A former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player who was the longtime franchise quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ is headed to his fourth team in as many seasons.

Flacco is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, his agent announced. The deal is for one year and $3.5 million with a chance to make up to $7.5 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Flacco will move over to the NFC and the Eagles, presumably to add some experience to the QB room as ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ heads into his second season. It's hardly a novel situation for Flacco, who's played with ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿, ﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ in consecutive seasons.

Following a 2019 stay in Denver in which he began the season as the Broncos starter and ended it on injured reserve, Flacco moved on to the Jets to back up Darnold, but found himself in the starting lineup due to a Darnold injury. Flacco saw action in five games with four starts, passing for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.