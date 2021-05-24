Reports: Aaron Rodgers doesn't report to Packers OTAs as dispute drags toward June

Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers doesn't report to Packers OTAs as dispute drags toward June

Published: May 24, 2021 at 01:31 PM
As the Aaron Rodgers saga continues toward June, the Packers reported to Green Bay for organized team activities without a resolution in sight.

Rodgers was not among those who arrived at Lambeau Field for the start of the Packers' OTAs, according to multiple reports from ESPN and The Athletic.

The news of Rodgers' absence doesn't come as a surprise, not after a month that has been dominated by headlines and discussions related to his reported discontent with the Packers and the direction of the franchise. What was once a lingering matter related to his existing contract now seems much larger, and it would have been a bigger story had Rodgers reported than not.

Still, though, Rodgers' absence indicates there is indeed a divide between him and the Packers, and even if his disagreement seems to be primarily with the front office, the dispute's mere existence means those working for and supporting the Packers have little reason to rest easily at the moment. The reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player is, of course, an essential part of what Green Bay hopes to accomplish after falling one win short of the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons, and Rodgers' absence during a period he typically attends is not a good sign for anyone.

For now, the situation has not changed between the Packers and Rodgers. His absence, while unusual, is not stunning because of the disconnect that first surfaced earlier this offseason.

As time progresses, it appears as if each side is firmly dug in. There's no end in sight for this stalemate.

