Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers using offseason to 'work on my mental health'

Published: Jul 05, 2021 at 10:05 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Aaron Rodgers has had a lot to think about this offseason. From an ongoing rift with the Packers to revealing his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley to a two-week stint as the host of Jeopardy!, the reigning MVP's public and private life have been constant topics of conversation since he last took the football field.

He just hasn't said much himself.

In advance of a return to action -- Rodgers is competing in a Tuesday charity golf exhibition alongside Bryson DeChambeau and against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson -- the star quarterback talked at length about another important initiative of his over the past few months: mental health.

"I've focused on in the offseason about how to take care of myself -- the total package," Rodgers said during a Monday news conference for "The Match," per the Associated Press. "Not just my physical self with workouts but my spiritual self with my own mindful practices, my mental health as well. What's the best way to take care of that? And that's what I've been doing this offseason. That's why I've taken the time I've taken and done the things or not done the things that I've done. And I'm very thankful for that time.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health. I haven't dealt with bouts of depression or anything that for whatever reason are OK to talk about if you're talking about mental health. I've just been really trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind."

Thus far, that's included keeping his distance from Green Bay. In the aftermath of a failed contract negotiation this spring, Rodgers skipped all of the team's offseason program. He's also remained relatively silent regarding his feelings about the only football team he's ever known. That, he noted Monday, has been very intentional.

"Sometimes, the loudest person in the room is not the smartest person," Rodgers said. "Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side. Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in silence. Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in being selective on what you say. This offseason I've spent a lot of time working on myself."

The biggest question remaining is whether Rodgers will work again for the Packers -- and the answer seems as uncertain as ever. With three weeks left until the start of training camp, his priority continues to be taking care of his inner self.

"The mental side of it is so important for all of us athletes," Rodgers said. "I don't think it's talked about enough. But taking time to work on yourself is, I think, the best gift any of us can give ourselves."

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (July 5 to July 11): HOF WR Michael Irvin retires after 12 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence signs rookie deal with Jaguars

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick, signed his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning. It's a four-year, $36.8 million deal with a $24.1 million signing bonus, Pelissero reported. 
news

Jets rookie RB Michael Carter ready to 'contribute in a big way'

Drafted later than he expected, North Carolina running back Michael Carter was nonetheless excited when he was taken because he feels he's a perfect fit for the New York Jets. 
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy makes no mention of Aaron Rodgers in latest column

A month after penning his belief that Aaron Rodgers' situation with the club had divided the fan base, Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy delivered his latest monthly submission on the team website and did not mention the disgruntled quarterback at all. 
news

Tight end Delanie Walker believes 'ankle will hold up,' opportunity will come in training camp

Though confident he'll find a squad when training camp kicks off, Delanie Walker believes potential suitors are likely apprehensive about signing him due to lingering questions about his ankle, which resulted in him finishing the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Tennessee Titans on injured reserve. 
news

NFL community celebrates Fourth of July

It's the Fourth of July and NFL teams and players joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate Independence Day.
news

D.J. Chark on 2021 Jaguars: 'We're gonna shock a lot of people'

After recording the NFL's worst record in 2020, the Jaguars have a chance to get back on track in 2021. D.J. Chark believes Jacksonville has the talent to do just that following a slew of offseason changes.
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth: 'Nothing short of going to that Super Bowl and winning it is good enough'

It's Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. That's according to not only the public but the players themselves. Veteran OT ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ said during an appearance on Good Morning Football that not only must L.A. reach the championship game but also win it.
news

Jamaal Williams embraces 'new beginning' in Detroit alongside D'Andre Swift

Entering his first season with the Lions, running back Jamaal Williams is embracing a 'new beginning' with a franchise that is also seeking a fresh start. 
news

NFL fines Washington Football Team $10M following investigation into team culture

The NFL is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million, it announced Thursday, based on the outcome of the workplace review of the franchise, which was led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, that found the club's workplace to have been "highly unprofessional" for "many years."
news

NFL fines Jaguars, Cowboys, 49ers for OTA violations

The Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers were each fined for offseason workout violations and will forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW