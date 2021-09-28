The First Read, Week 4: Getting ready for Brady vs. Belichick; Chiefs losing ground?

The fact is that Brady and Belichick needed each other. The quarterback needed a coach who could see the vast potential in him at a young age and mine the most out of it. The coach needed a quarterback who could handle his management style and operate as if every season was another opportunity to prove his doubters wrong. It was the kind of magical relationship that only comes around every so often in sports. Discussion of this relationship does not have to align with our culture's belief that life only can be painted in black or white, that one has to belong to a certain camp -- of either Brady supporters or Belichick supporters -- to be able to explain the overall significance of something.

We already knew how Belichick was going to approach this week -- with the same dismissive tone he attaches to all sorts of questions that come his way in advance of a game. When asked Monday about Brady leaving in free agency, Belichick told local reporters, "We made a statement when Tom left, and that covered it." He was similarly brusque after receiving a question about Brady's success in Tampa. "Tom's a great player," he said. "Nothing surprises me that he does."

Brady likely will say more during his media sessions this week, but it's doubtful that he'll be any more expansive. The Bucs just lost their first game of the season on Sunday, a 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. That will be more than enough to make Brady hyper-focused about the next opportunity to come his way. It's likelier that he'll care more about getting his team back on a winning streak instead of doing it in the place he called home for 20 years.

That doesn't mean there won't be serious emotions on either side. These men are still human, and they built something that we'll probably never see again. It's simply that far more interesting storylines have emerged around the NFL since this game was announced, from Green Bay to Kansas City to Los Angeles and Las Vegas, among other places. This past weekend alone offered even more proof of how wild and crazy this season will likely get before it's all over.

There used to be a time when this league revolved around what was happening in New England. It was either a question of whether the Patriots were going to win another Super Bowl or who was going to be good enough to stop them. It makes sense. From 2001 to 2018, they played in nine Super Bowls and nearly made four others, losing in the conference championship game.