Josh Gordon, reinstated by NFL, signing with Chiefs

Gordon is signing to K.C.'s practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, but should be elevated to the active roster when he gets up to speed.

The receiver had his conditional reinstatement rescinded by the NFL in January following a setback in his battle with substance abuse that broke the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Gordon has been suspended by the league on six occasions dating back to the earlier portion of last decade.

The former supplemental draft selection of the Browns missed the entirety of the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspension, then returned to play in five games for Cleveland in 2017 and one game in 2018 before he was traded to the Patriots in mid-September of 2018. The trade to New England came after the Browns made public their plans to release Gordon, stating "we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and move forward."

Gordon appeared in 11 games with the Patriots and caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns. He remained with New England into the 2019 season, playing in six games before ending up on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Patriots waived Gordon from injured reserve on Halloween, and the Seahawks claimed him the following day.

The wideout spent the remainder of the 2019 season with Seattle, then was suspended in December of that year, missing the entire 2020 campaign -- his third full season missed in his career. Gordon was again suspended indefinitely in January, and Seattle released him in March, leaving him free to join the new Fan Controlled Football indoor league.