Seahawks release suspended WR Josh Gordon

Published: Mar 04, 2021
﻿Josh Gordon﻿'s next step on his football journey is out of the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks released Gordon on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. With his release, Gordon is now eligible to join Fan Controlled Football, where he will reunite with former Browns teammate ﻿Johnny Manziel﻿.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in January, his latest ban in a long string of them that have come throughout the course of his once-promising career.

Gordon led the league in receiving in 2013, racking up 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in just 14 games. He's caught 247 passes for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns in his six NFL seasons, but the prevailing theme from his career is that of multiple suspensions.

Gordon missed two seasons (2015 and 2016) due to violations of the league's substance-abuse policy, and he's bounced around the NFL since then, appearing in 23 games combined with the Browns, Patriots and Seahawks.

Gordon did not appear in a game in 2020.

