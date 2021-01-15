Around the NFL

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely after NFL rescinds conditional reinstatement

Published: Jan 15, 2021 at 04:55 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Josh Gordon has been suspended, again.

The NFL rescinded the Seahawks wide receiver's conditional reinstatement Friday, leaving him suspended indefinitely. 

Just three weeks ago, Gordon was added to Seattle's active roster and set to return to the field when he experienced a setback in his battle with substance abuse that broke the terms of his conditional reinstatement. He sat out the 2020 campaign following a December 2019 suspension. It was the third season he's missed entirely since breaking into the league in 2012.

The 29-year-old Gordon has been suspended six times by the NFL, playing almost the equivalent of four full seasons over the past nine years. He has 247 career receptions and was an All-Pro in 2013 with the Cleveland Browns.

