Seahawks WR Josh Gordon out indefinitely as he did not satisfy conditional reinstatement terms

Published: Dec 22, 2020 at 09:44 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Just a day removed from returning to the Seattle Seahawks' active roster and five days away from a potential return to the field, wide receiver ﻿Josh Gordon﻿ will not be allowed to play or practice with the team indefinitely after a setback in his battle with substance abuse broke the terms of his conditional reinstatement, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The story was first reported by Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Gordon is allowed to be with the team, but he's prohibited from playing or practicing.

The Seahawks had cleared a spot on the roster Monday to activate him prior to a new issue arising, Pelissero reported.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated on Dec. 3. His reinstatement came following an indefinite suspension on Dec. 16, 2019 for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. It was the fifth suspension in Gordon's career.

The wide receiver, who's previously played with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspension.

Seattle re-signed Gordon to a one-year deal in September.

