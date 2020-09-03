Seahawks re-sign wide receiver Josh Gordon to one-year deal

The Seahawks are giving Josh Gordon another chance. He could improve theirs if he's on the field.

Gordon's agent confirmed the veteran wide receiver re-signed with Seattle on Thursday. The team later announced the signing.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's a one-year deal that can surpass $1 million with incentives. But first, Gordon has to be reinstated.

The NFL suspended him indefinitely last December for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. It was his fifth suspension in eight years, and arrived just as the Seahawks were pushing to win the NFC West and perhaps more.

Seattle claimed Gordon off waivers in November after he was released by the Patriots. He caught just seven passes in five games with the Seahawks but had a 58-yard reception in his final appearance of 2019.

The Seahawks are betting on Gordon's second act in Seattle lasting longer. He looks to rejoin a strong receiving corps that includes Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Paul Richardson and tight ends Will Dissly and Greg Olsen.

Gordon's reunion with the Seahawks follows a similar chain of events with the Pats. New England traded for the beleaguered wideout during the 2018 season, only to see him indefinitely suspended that December and miss out on its Super Bowl run. Gordon was reinstated last August and played the first six games of the 2019 season with the Pats before being placed on injured reserve and waived in October.