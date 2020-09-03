Around the NFL

Seahawks re-sign wide receiver Josh Gordon to one-year deal

Published: Sep 03, 2020 at 11:25 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Seahawks are giving Josh Gordon another chance. He could improve theirs if he's on the field.

Gordon's agent confirmed the veteran wide receiver re-signed with Seattle on Thursday. The team later announced the signing.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's a one-year deal that can surpass $1 million with incentives. But first, Gordon has to be reinstated.

The NFL suspended him indefinitely last December for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. It was his fifth suspension in eight years, and arrived just as the Seahawks were pushing to win the NFC West and perhaps more.

Seattle claimed Gordon off waivers in November after he was released by the Patriots. He caught just seven passes in five games with the Seahawks but had a 58-yard reception in his final appearance of 2019.

The Seahawks are betting on Gordon's second act in Seattle lasting longer. He looks to rejoin a strong receiving corps that includes Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Paul Richardson and tight ends Will Dissly and Greg Olsen.

Gordon's reunion with the Seahawks follows a similar chain of events with the Pats. New England traded for the beleaguered wideout during the 2018 season, only to see him indefinitely suspended that December and miss out on its Super Bowl run. Gordon was reinstated last August and played the first six games of the 2019 season with the Pats before being placed on injured reserve and waived in October.

The 29-year-old Gordon has not made it through a season without being suspended since his 2012 rookie year with the Browns. An All-Pro in 2013, he missed two full seasons because of suspensions and played only 11 games for Cleveland over the next five years while battling mental health and substance abuse. He's appeared in just 63 games over eight seasons, his off-field troubles undermining an exceptional 17.2 yards-per-catch average.

49ers place WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve
news

49ers place WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve

The 49ers have been in need at wide receiver. That's what brought them to signing Tavon Austin last month. They might be back to the free-agent board after his injury.
Cam Newton named Patriots' starting quarterback
news

Cam Newton named Patriots' starting quarterback

The New England Patriots have a starting quarterback. Cam Newton was named the Pats' starter in a team meeting Thursday afternoon.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Contract talks between Eagles, TE Zach Ertz break off

Talks between the Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Zach Ertz on a contract extension came to an abrupt halt, Ian Rapoport reported.
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison (36) performs a drill during an NFL football workout, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Browns acquire safety Ronnie Harrison from Jaguars in trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick, Ian Rapoport reported.
Le'Veon Bell, Adam Gase on good terms after 'miscommunication'
news

Le'Veon Bell, Adam Gase on good terms after 'miscommunication'

Le'Veon Bell and Adam Gase talked about practice. The two Jets say they're better for it, after a breakdown in communication led to a brief and unwanted break from the action for Bell. 
San Francisco 49ers' Jason Verrett during NFL football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)
news

Thursday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said cornerback Jason Verrett injured his hamstring during Wednesday's practice. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Bruce Arians insists Ronald Jones is still 'the guy' in Buccaneers backfield
news

Bruce Arians insists Ronald Jones is still 'the guy' in Buccaneers backfield

The Buccaneers agreed to terms with free-agent running back Leonard Fournette to a one-year contract Wednesday night. On Thursday, coach Bruce Arians insisted Ronald Jones would continue to be the starting RB. 
Cardinals WR Christian Kirk has 'potential to go through the roof'
news

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk has 'potential to go through the roof'

The Arizona Cardinals believe that Christian Kirk will have a breakout season with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins to the wide receiver corps.
NFL, NFLPA offices will be closed on Election Day
news

NFL, NFLPA offices will be closed on Election Day

The NFL, NFLPA and league offices will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to exercise their right to vote, the league announced.
Titans agree to terms with ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski
news

Titans agree to terms with ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is adding a former teammate to his roster. The team announced Thursday it agreed to terms with kicker Stephen Gostkowski.
Patriots RB Damien Harris recently had surgery on pinky finger, could miss Week 1
news

Patriots RB Damien Harris recently had surgery on pinky finger, could miss Week 1

The New England Patriots are dealing with a backfield injury. Damien Harris, who missed the past two practices, recently had surgery on his pinky finger, which will take a few weeks to heal.
